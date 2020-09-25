64°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Business groups laud judge’s ruling on taxes

Staff Report
September 24, 2020 - 10:19 pm
 

The Retail Association of Nevada, Nevada Trucking Association, Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association, and the National Federation of Independent Businesses issued statements Monday in response to Carson City District Court Judge James Russell’s ruling on the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of SB551 and SB542 passed during the 2019 legislative session.

“We applaud the ruling by Judge Russell, confirming the intent of the voters to require a two-thirds majority to raise taxes in Nevada,” said Bryan Watcher, senior vice president of the Retail Association of Nevada. “Legislative leaders irresponsibly gambled with education dollars and put our students’ education at risk.”

“Judge Russell confirmed that the Constitution is not a document that should be open to the partisan interpretation by the party in the majority,” said Paul Enos, CEO of the Nevada Trucking Association. “This ruling clearly sends the message we have been saying all along, that lawmakers should not have clearly disregarded the voters’ intent when it comes to the Constitution.”

State Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro, D-Las Vegas, sponsored the measure in 2019 to extend the state’s modified business tax, saying Nevada schools needed a consistent, long-term funding source. While the Assembly passed the measure 28-13, clearing the two-thirds requirement, the vote in the Senate was 13-8, one vote short of the 14-7 majority needed under the state Constitution.

The issue was raised after Legislative Counsel Bureau was asked during the 2019 Legislature whether the two-thirds requirement applied to “a bill which extends until a later date — or revises or eliminates — a future decrease in or future expiration of existing state taxes when that future decrease or expiration is not legally operative and binding yet.”

“LCB concluded that such a bill did not need the required constitutional two-thirds majority,” according to court documents in the case.

Republicans warned at the time that, if the majority used that opinion, the issue would wind up in court.

Senate Democrats say overturning those pieces of legislation would strip more than $100 million from the K-12 budget.

The taxes at issue were part of the Nevada Revenue Plan championed by former Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval during his campaign to put more money into public schools. The package was approved by the Legislature on May 31, 2015. The original measure, which added more than $600 million to education funding over two years, passed overwhelmingly, 18-3 in the Senate and 30-10 in the Assembly.

But the extension of those measures did not quite reach the same levels of support, and Russell handed an early victory to opponents of the tax.

“This ruling is a significant victory for Nevada’s smallest businesses,” according to Randi Thompson of the National Federation of Independent Business. “The burden of these unconstitutional taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic have added an additional hurdle to Nevada businesses that are struggling to keep their doors open, and this ruling will provide even the smallest relief.”

Andy MacKay, executive director of the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association said, “Nevada’s auto dealers, as well as our partners, have consistently supported the modified business tax as a reasonable and easy to understand method of taxation; however, we do not support taxation that defies the long-held practice of requiring a two-thirds majority vote for any legislation regarding taxation.”

The state likely will appeal Russell’s ruling to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Smoke from a wildfire at Mount Charleston moves across the northwest valley on Sunday, June 28, ...
Cortez Masto joins colleagues in seeking federal aid for fires
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Amid devastating wildfires and rangeland fires across the West, and U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto joined Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, along with seven senators and 34 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, in a letter asking Senate and House leaders to replenish and increase funding for wildfire response and recovery.

The crowd listens to President Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally at Xtreme Manufacturing i ...
DEBRA J. SAUNDERS: The perspective from deep inside the madding crowd
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s differing standards for political protests and presidential rallies came into sharp relief when President Donald Trump visited Las Vegas recently.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal This emergency regulation will allow pharmacies to mee ...
State starts preparing for COVID-19 vaccine
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency regulation to support widespread immunization efforts to help Nevada prepare for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Anthony Arthur
Man facing arson charge after burning down his home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man claiming that “voices in his head” told him to burn down his home, did just that earlier this month, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Walmart Foundation has granted $300,000 to the ...
Disaster preparedness study funded by Walmart grant
Staff Report

The Walmart Foundation has granted $300,000 to the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities and Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy to research how well existing disaster management and planning systems in Nevada and Arizona are serving Latinos and Native Americans living in urban areas.

Times Bonanza & Goldfield News file Tonopah schools went all online after multiple students an ...
Tonopah schools temporarily move online for instruction
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County School District schools in Tonopah temporarily moved instruction online in mid-September after multiple students and staff called in for “illness-related symptoms,” in an email to parents stated on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The email was originated through Infinite Campus’ automated system.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Artesian Cellars Vineyard and Winery, a 2,700 square-f ...
Cork is undone at new wine tasting room
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump now has a new winery with a tasting room doing business in the heart of town. Located at 1731 South Highway 160, Artesian Cellars Vineyard and Winery is owned by native Nevadan and winemaker Tim Burke.