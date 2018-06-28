Business Profile: Tony Nunez of Tony’s Grill

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Restaurant owner

Tony Nunez, owner

Tony’s Grill

2610 North Blagg Road

775-727-7230

Age: 57

Years in business: 30 years

Background: “I learned to cook in Puerto Rico. I started in the restaurant business in the big hotels there. I was a dishwasher and wanted something to do with my life. I decided at 18 that I didn’t want to be a dishwasher for the rest of my life. A chef there liked me and trained me and then sent me to cooking school. I owe that man a lot, that was a big part of my life. I then came to Las Vegas. I worked in various hotels and then got into real estate. During the recession in 2008, I started a catering business. It was through that business I started coming out to Pahrump. I had learned to do a lot of Mexican food. That gave me an idea to open a restaurant out here.”

First Job: “My first job was working at a gas station.”

Personal: “I really don’t relax too well. I get here early in the morning from Las Vegas and leave here late at night. I do want to help out this community and work to help solve some of the problems, like feeding the homeless. I want to help out with what Pahrump needs.”

Business climate: "I decided to open a restaurant that has a little bit of everything. We think we have good quality food at competitive prices. We use the best quality, keeping the price down, knowing that people will eat it and order it because it is so good."