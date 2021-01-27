47°F
California lifts stay-at-home order, Inyo still in purple tier

Staff Report
January 26, 2021 - 4:52 pm
 
Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the outside of the Tecopa Bistro in 2019 in Tecopa, Calif. in Inyo County, which sits on the Nevada-California border.
Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the outside of the Tecopa Bistro in 2019 in Tecopa, Calif. in Inyo County, which sits on the Nevada-California border.

The California Department of Public Health announced Monday that the California Stay at Home Order has been lifted. Inyo County will remain in the Purple Tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, indicating that the risk level in the county is widespread.

This change will require certain industries to modify their operations in order to remain open. In order to return to the Red Tier, Inyo’s local data must stabilize and consistently reflect positivity and case rates consistent with the Red Tier thresholds for a two-week period.

It will be essential, the county said, to maintain COVID-19 protocols concerning face coverings, staying home when ill, social distancing, avoiding gatherings and mixing with other households and washing hands frequently.

In the Purple Tier, restaurants are outdoor only, with modifications, and bars are closed. Personal care services are open indoors with modifications, while family entertainment centers are open for outdoor activities only. Retail is reduced to 25% of capacity, while movie theaters and fitness centers are outdoors only.

In places of worship, face coverings and social distancing are required at all times, while hotels and lodging are open with modifications and zoos, museums and aquariums are outdoor only. Malls and swap meets are open with 25% indoor capacity but closed common areas and food courts, offices are remote for non-critical infrastructure and schools remain open subject to local determination.

For additional information visit the Reopening Inyo Businesses webpage, email businessinfo@inyocounty.us or call 760-878-8457.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Desert Utilities Inc.'s office is located at 4060 N. Blagg R ...
Nye County probing possible utility purchase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is probing the possibility of purchasing Desert Utilities Inc., the smallest of the valley’s three local utility companies, addressing an item to authorize staff to conduct a “due diligence” investigation and review of the company’s operations and assets during its Wednesday, Jan. 20 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald "Bear" Smith is pictur ...
Pahrump courthouse sees tragic week in January
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump courthouse lost two people in January that worked within its walls. Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith died on Jan. 18 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 related complications, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, this photo shows a st ...
Winter weather leaves Pahrump blanketed in snow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump awoke to something of a winter wonderland on Tuesday, with a blanket of snow covering everything from homes and cars to mailboxes and trees, creating a shimmering white landscape, and the resultant fog banks rolled quietly through neighborhoods, obscuring the usually clear view of the valley’s surrounding mountain ranges.

Nevada Donor Network via Facebook NDN reached 83 organ donors per million population served, co ...
Nevada Donor Network marks successful 2020
Staff Report

Nevada Donor Network announced that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it coordinated 200 organ donors, 892 tissue donors and 854 cornea donors in 2020. On the other end, NDN aided 504 organ transplant recipients, thousands of tissue recipients and 1,314 cornea recipients during 2020.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal Caleb Cage, chief of the Nevada Division of Emergenc ...
First case of COVID-19 variant detected in state
Staff Report

Monday was the first day with fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Nevada since early November, COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage said Monday at a daily briefing on the pandemic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be conducting prescri ...
Weather offers good time to conduct fire operations
Staff Report

Taking advantage of statewide moisture in the forecast, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be conducting prescribed fire operations across several portions of the forest this week as part of the forest’s hazardous fuels reduction effort and active forest management program.