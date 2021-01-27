California lifts stay-at-home order, Inyo still in purple tier

The California Department of Public Health announced Monday that the California Stay at Home Order has been lifted. Inyo County will remain in the Purple Tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, indicating that the risk level in the county is widespread.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the outside of the Tecopa Bistro in 2019 in Tecopa, Calif. in Inyo County, which sits on the Nevada-California border.

This change will require certain industries to modify their operations in order to remain open. In order to return to the Red Tier, Inyo’s local data must stabilize and consistently reflect positivity and case rates consistent with the Red Tier thresholds for a two-week period.

It will be essential, the county said, to maintain COVID-19 protocols concerning face coverings, staying home when ill, social distancing, avoiding gatherings and mixing with other households and washing hands frequently.

In the Purple Tier, restaurants are outdoor only, with modifications, and bars are closed. Personal care services are open indoors with modifications, while family entertainment centers are open for outdoor activities only. Retail is reduced to 25% of capacity, while movie theaters and fitness centers are outdoors only.

In places of worship, face coverings and social distancing are required at all times, while hotels and lodging are open with modifications and zoos, museums and aquariums are outdoor only. Malls and swap meets are open with 25% indoor capacity but closed common areas and food courts, offices are remote for non-critical infrastructure and schools remain open subject to local determination.

For additional information visit the Reopening Inyo Businesses webpage, email businessinfo@inyocounty.us or call 760-878-8457.