California Lottery
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 3 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $59 million.
The winning numbers were:
29 04 44 03 47 (15)
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, July 6 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $60 million.
The winning numbers were:
03 46 22 35 28 (16)
Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.