76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

California Lottery

September 18, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Sept.14 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $11 million.

The winning numbers were:

27 30 18 04 10 (07)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times file The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is accepting ...
Nevada ranches, farms can gain recognition
Staff Report

Farms and ranches in operation for 100 years or longer can apply for the Nevada Centennial Awards, the state announced.

Thinkstock The estimator is an expanded, mobile-friendly online tool that replaced the withhold ...
IRS provides details on tax withholding estimator tool
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service said that a new tax withholding estimator tool includes a feature designed to make it easier for employees who also receive self-employment income to accurately estimate the right amount of tax to have taken out of their pay.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Newlyweds Sebastiaan and Rebecca De Bruin, ...
Beatty’s Spicer Ranch hosts first cyclocross event
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A new style of bicycle racing came to Beatty’s Spicer Ranch Sept. 14-15. Cyclocross is actually a type of competition that is popular in Europe but is relatively unknown in much of the U.S. It has gained popularity in the East and has begun to get a foothold in the West.

A Metropolitan Police Department helicopter lands near Goodsprings, southwest of Las Vegas, whe ...
9 injured in hard landing of hot air balloon in Clark County
By Max Michor Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

One woman suffered serious injuries and eight other passengers received minor injuries in the “hard landing” near Goodsprings, southwest of Las Vegas.