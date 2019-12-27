California Lottery

41°F
December 27, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Dec. 25 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $7 million.

The winning numbers were:

20 21 32 36 37 (14)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

THE LATEST
Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford,D-Nevada, joined two other U.S ...
Nye congressman Horsford targets out-of-pocket health care costs
Staff Report

Nye County’s congressman, U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford is joining two other U.S. House members in introducing the Fair Indexing for Health Care Act to reduce out-of-pocket costs by reversing the administration’s rule that would make fewer Americans eligible for the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) premium tax credits and cause those who are eligible to receive less in tax credit support.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A local family enjoys a special Christmas dinner on Tuesday ...
Community Christmas Dinner returns to coalition in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Activities Center at NyE Communities Coalition was teeming with smiles and good tidings as the annual Christmas Community Outreach Dinner returned to the venue on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Over 200 member-owners in the Fish Lake Valley area are sub ...
California power shut-offs could affect Fish Lake Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

California became known for its widespread power shut-offs over this last fire season. Nevada, however, is also not immune from this push by electric utility giants in the Golden State being used to prevent wildfires.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus was in town on Friday, Dec. 13 to celebra ...
Pahrump delights in Christmas Party in the Park
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Christmas in the Pahrump Valley was a magical time this year, with so much for residents to see and do, including a brand new large-scale community event, the inaugural Christmas Party in the Park.

Bill Marker/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The family of former Beatty-Amargosa school tea ...
Mystery light prompts a search of Beatty mountain
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. It was a dark and soggy night as Beatty Fire Chief Mike Harmon slogged his way up the slopes of Beatty Mountain.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal file Ghost Rider, a 1984 sculpture by Belgian artist Char ...
Tourism boost for rural Nevada
Staff Report

The Nevada Commission on Tourism approved $301,575 in grants to promote tourism to the state’s rural areas, including at the Goldwell Open Air Museum, officials announced.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times HealthCare Partners opened its 57,000-square-foot medical fac ...
HealthCare Partners puts a focus on senior care
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

HealthCare Partners Nevada, an Intermountain Healthcare company, has brought the senior population an extra level of care across Southern Nevada, including Pahrump.