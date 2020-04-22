80°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

California Lottery

April 22, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, April 18 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $21 million.

The winning numbers were:

01 18 20 21 26 (17)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cancer care during outbreak topic of Monday conversation
Cancer care during outbreak topic of Monday conversation
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The American Cancer Society will host a conversation Monday centered around the impact felt by local cancer patients and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak and Dr. Mark Pandori, director of Neva ...
Abbott machines to provide expanded testing in state
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak, joined by Nevada State Public Health Laboratory Director Dr. Mark Pandori, on Thursday delivered an update on the status of the state’s testing capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Cortez Masto seeks to expand nonprofits eligible for loans
Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York, asking them to work with her to ensure local community nonprofit organizations, particularly those uniquely hit by the COVID-19 crisis, such as organizations involved in tourism and hospitality, are able to access relief under the Small Business Administration’s loan guarantee program.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A man identified as "Steve," a resident of British Columbia ...
Man confesses to Death Valley National Park vandalism
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Death Valley National Park are crediting social media in locating a man who defaced, by way of graffiti, multiple sites at the popular tourist destination.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nevada National Guard have teamed with the W ...
Guard helps Washoe County collect COVID-19 samples
Staff Report

The Nevada National Guard began Friday to assist Washoe County Health District COVID-19 sample collection capability at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center with about 30 medical support personnel.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Detective Bryan Cooper was rele ...
Wounded detective returns home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It was a homecoming fit for a hero, dozens of Nye County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies’ marked units provided a procession for Detective Bryan Cooper, who was released from a Las Vegas area hospital on April 15, after being shot during a March 25 investigation in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Great Basin Water Company, this photo shows som ...
GBWC updates community on actions taken during COVID-19
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin Water Company is one of three utility providers in the Pahrump Valley, with approximately 5,700 water connections and 3,900 sewer connections, services upon which thousands in the local community rely.

Aaron’s donates 500 mattresses to shelters
Aaron’s donates 500 mattresses to shelters
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced a donation of nearly 500 mattresses by Aaron’s Inc. to multiple shelters across Nevada that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getty Images One Nevada Credit Union has offered time, money, industry experience and a variety ...
Financial literacy program available free to local schools
Staff Report

One Nevada Credit Union is working with Banzai, a national award-winning financial literacy program, to make online, remote-friendly curriculum available to 16 local schools for free.