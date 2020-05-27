101°F
News

California Lottery

May 27, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, May 23 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

The winning numbers were:

07 27 35 43 45 (15)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Eight Republicans, six Democrats battling for Nevada’s Congressional District 4 nomination
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s Note: The Pahrump Valley Times had a misprinted page in its 2020 Special Election section on Friday, May 22. Four candidates from Nevada’s Congressional District 4 were affected by this incident (Also, see note to readers from the Times on A1 in this edition). This writing only includes the lost content and doesn’t reflect the original writing in full.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Monday, May 25 shows the intersection of Le ...
Leslie Street paving to commence tomorrow in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley motorists who regularly travel along Leslie Street might want to consider another route this Thursday and Friday, May 28 and 29, as the repaving project for the stretch of Leslie Street between Basin Avenue and Irene Street is set to take place over the next two days.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High Schoiol Class of 2020 salutatorian Aniram Rodrigu ...
Beatty High School sends off seniors drive-thru style
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

“Pomp and Circumstance” played, and the Beatty High School Class of 2020 gathered at the school’s football field to receive diplomas. It was a typical high school graduation ceremony. Except it wasn’t.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak announces Phase 2 of reopening to start Friday
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

On a day when Gov. Steve Sisolak had to cancel an in-person press conference because of possible exposure to COVID-19, he announced that the state is ready to move into Phase 2 of the “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery” reopening plan starting Friday and reiterated that June 4 is the target date for reopening casinos.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The DMV’s reopening plan focuses on the safety of employees ...
DMV staff preparing for offices to reopen
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is preparing to reopen after shutting down March 16, but a reopening date has not been set. All full-service DMV offices remain closed.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal One volunteer swabs a patient's nose as another places i ...
HHS delivering funds to expand COVID-19 testing
Staff Report

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it is delivering $11 billion in new funding to support testing for COVID-19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Online bidding on more than 580 parcels will begin May 31, w ...
Nye County tax sale goes to online format
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County treasurer’s office will hold its first online tax-defaulted property sale on auction website Bid4Assets.com beginning May 31.

Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website In response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 12 Em ...
Nevada Health Link enrolls 6,000 during special period
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange announced Tuesday that Nevada Health Link enrolled 6,017 Nevadans during its limited-time Exceptional Circumstance Special Enrollment Period that ended May 15.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
April report shows Nevada’s unemployment rate near 30%
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that its April 2020 economic report showed employment in Nevada is down 244,800 jobs over the month with unemployment up to 28.2 percent.