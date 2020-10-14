California lottery
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Oct. 10 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $17 million.
Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.
The winning numbers were:
03 07 10 22 41 (21)