81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

California man charged in Nye with possession of stolen credit, ID cards

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 26, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Southern California man, identified by authorities as Jelani Jenkins, after receiving reports he was allegedly trespassing on a property in Pahrump.

As stated in a video news release, Public Information Officer Ann Horak said the person who reported the June 4 incident was the owner and builder of a new construction project on Blackhorn Street.

“The owner arrived to check on the property due to a recent theft from the new construction site,” Horak noted. The owner found a male in a white Lexus parked in the garage on the property, Horak reported. “The Lexus drove off and the owner followed the vehicle while providing dispatchers with updated locations.”

Horak went on to say that deputies were able to locate both vehicles in the area of Kellogg Road and Sandy Lane.

The driver of the Lexus was later identified as Jenkins, 39, of Long Beach, California, Horak said. “Jenkins told deputies that a friend left him on the property. He continued to tell deputies that his vehicle was stolen in California and he had information in the Lexus that would prove he was the victim.”

After Jenkins gave deputies consent to search the Lexus, eight credit cards and identification cards were found inside the vehicle, belonging to various people, according to the news release.

“Jenkins told deputies that when he recovered his vehicle from impound in California, all of the cards were found inside,” Horak said. “He had possession of them for four months and told deputies he planned to send letters to each person, to inform them that gangs in Los Angeles were using their information for fraud and identity theft.”

Horak also noted that once Jenkins was placed under arrest, deputies searched the vehicle before it was towed, and located approximately 40 additional credit cards and identification cards in a bag inside the vehicle.

Jenkins was booked into the Nye County Detention Center and charged with eight counts of possession of credit cards without the cardholder’s consent along with eight counts of possession of personal identifying information.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, June 22 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $56 million.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Officials from the Nevada Department of Agriculture are urging ...
Nevada horse owners urged to vaccinate animals against West Nile
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), are urging all horse owners throughout the state to vaccinate their animals against West Nile virus (WNV), as soon as possible.

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada is known across the country and around the wor ...
Nevada honored with business award
Staff Report

Following another record year of economic development with small business growth and attracting major projects, Nevada was honored with the Silver Shovel Award by Area Development, a nationally-recognized business publication.

Horace Langford Jr. / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Landmark Home Warranty, a company t ...
Event planned for Pahrump real estate brokers, agents
By Jeffery Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Local real estate agents, title and loan officers and real estate brokers are about to have the “red carpet” rolled out for them at a local Pahrump winery.

Thinkstock The Better Business Bureau said that it is working with law enforcement, as well as ...
Phishing scam targets Better Business Bureau
Staff Report

The Better Business Bureau name and logo are being fraudulently used by criminals in an on-going email phishing scam, the bureau reports.