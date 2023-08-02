87°F
California man dies in single-vehicle crash in Death Valley

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 2, 2023 - 7:03 am
 
(Getty Images)
The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 26-year-old man from Costa Mesa, Calif., who died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Death Valley National Park.

The incident, according to the National Park Service, occurred on Saturday, July 22, in the eastbound lanes of Highway 190 between Emigrant Junction and Stovepipe Wells at approximately 8 p.m.

Loss of control

“The man was driving eastbound (downhill) when the vehicle crossed onto the opposite road shoulder, hit an embankment, and flipped several times,” according to the accident report. “The driver appeared not to be wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The man was declared dead at the scene.”

Multiple agency response

The report went on to state that the National Park Service, Inyo County Coroner’s Office, and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, who noted that alcohol or drug use are not suspected factors in the crash.

Previous fatal crash

On May 6 of this year, a 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on a curvy section of Highway 190 between Panamint Springs Resort and Father Crowley Point.

The man, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office lost control of the bike and slid into the other lane, where he struck the front of an oncoming vehicle.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times OptimuMedicine Director of Urgent Care Services Stephen Scha ...
Urgent care to open in former Pahrump Medical Center
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

OptimuM Urgent Care is taking over space at 1501 E. Calvada Blvd., at what was known as the Pahrump Medical Center. This site, include two buildings on 3.8 acres, was sold by Nye County last year for $2.6 million to Silver State Health Services.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A "welcoming committee" may greet you when ...
Bye-bye burros: Beatty looks to cull its heard
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Some people love them, some people hate them, and most seem to do a bit of both. But what should be done about them? The town is asking BLM to address an overpopulation of burros.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Children who plan to attend Smiles Across Pahrump are asked ...
Smiles Across Pahrump returns next month
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Butch “Patches” Harper was a well-known figure in Pahrump and although he is no longer with the community, his legacy of encouraging smiles and happiness lives on.

Getty Images Solar developers eyeing lands in and around the town of Pahrump may have to look ...
No more water for solar? Water district, county requesting said order
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the last two years, Nye County has been doing all it can to stop large-scale commercial solar developments in the Pahrump Valley. Now, it’s teaming up with the Nye County Water District Governing Board on a special order that would effectively stymie the energy projects.

Getty Images Nye County has been allocated a total of $12 million through the Local Assistance ...
Nye County wants to hear how it should spend $12M windfall
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In September of last year, the U.S. Treasury launched a new federal program that is leaving Nye County with a windfall of $12 million which can be used in nearly any way the county desires.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Development Services Center used to be housed ...
$2.34 million remodel slated for former planning/public works building
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County has been casting about for ways to provide more adequate space for its staff and with a $2.34 million remodel contract awarded for what once housed planning, public works and building and safety, several departments are set to be shifted to new locations.