California man dies in single-vehicle crash in Death Valley

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 26-year-old man from Costa Mesa, Calif., who died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Death Valley National Park.

The incident, according to the National Park Service, occurred on Saturday, July 22, in the eastbound lanes of Highway 190 between Emigrant Junction and Stovepipe Wells at approximately 8 p.m.

Loss of control

“The man was driving eastbound (downhill) when the vehicle crossed onto the opposite road shoulder, hit an embankment, and flipped several times,” according to the accident report. “The driver appeared not to be wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The man was declared dead at the scene.”

Multiple agency response

The report went on to state that the National Park Service, Inyo County Coroner’s Office, and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, who noted that alcohol or drug use are not suspected factors in the crash.

Previous fatal crash

On May 6 of this year, a 73-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash on a curvy section of Highway 190 between Panamint Springs Resort and Father Crowley Point.

The man, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office lost control of the bike and slid into the other lane, where he struck the front of an oncoming vehicle.

