California visitor wins $74,000 at Nugget

One lucky visitor from California hit the jackpot at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, winning $74,000, while playing Four Card Frenzy poker on Friday, Oct. 9.

Golden Gaming

The Pahrump Nugget is owned by Golden Entertainment, and players are invited to sign up for True Rewards, Golden’s rewards program, to receive bonuses including increased point multipliers, prizes such as cash and free slot play and eligibility in select tournaments and special events. More information is available at the True Rewards center at either location or on the website at www.pahrumpnugget.com.

The Pahrump Nugget features 69 guest rooms and Pahrump’s only bowling alley. The casino features more than 300 slots, table games, a race and sports book and the Bingo Vault room. Restaurants include Stockman’s Steakhouse and Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop.