News

California visitor wins $74,000 at Nugget

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 19, 2020 - 11:18 am
 

One lucky visitor from California hit the jackpot at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, winning $74,000, while playing Four Card Frenzy poker on Friday, Oct. 9.

The Pahrump Nugget is owned by Golden Entertainment, and players are invited to sign up for True Rewards, Golden’s rewards program, to receive bonuses including increased point multipliers, prizes such as cash and free slot play and eligibility in select tournaments and special events. More information is available at the True Rewards center at either location or on the website at www.pahrumpnugget.com.

The Pahrump Nugget features 69 guest rooms and Pahrump’s only bowling alley. The casino features more than 300 slots, table games, a race and sports book and the Bingo Vault room. Restaurants include Stockman’s Steakhouse and Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop.

THE LATEST
A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
DETR issues warning about phishing emails
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is warning businesses that an email with a subject line “Important Notice (Urgent Response Required)” is not from the agency, but a phishing email targeting Nevada employers.

James Lipman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times SSC Tuatara Production Car Speed Record, Pahr ...
Production car blasts to record on Highway 160
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A new record was set on Highway 160 for a production vehicle—this time by American hypercar company SSC North America.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The rights of voters in Nevada are outlined in Nevada Revise ...
Nevadans to consider five ballot questions – Part two
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Times is presenting a series detailing each of the five statewide ballot questions that voters will be tasked with deciding this November.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Over the summer of 2020, numerous heat records were broken ...
Heat records set in Death Valley this summer
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In terms of summer heat, Death Valley National Park broke numerous heat records for 2020.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file photo Physicists from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas make a ...
Discovery by UNLV physicist could have far-reaching effect
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Physicists from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the University of Rochester have made a breakthrough in the long sought-after quest for a room-temperature superconductor, what they call the “holy grail” of energy efficiency.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Remote Area Medical returned to the Pahrump Valley for the f ...
The gift of health care – Nearly 400 served at fifth annual RAM clinic in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For some, it may not seem like much – an eye exam, a dental extraction, a women’s health exam, but for some, these services are often out of reach, coming at too high a cost to be borne. So when they are made available free of charge, it’s a blessing that can draw the greatest sense of gratitude.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Seniors, Inc. has received a $2,000 ...
Bank backs Beatty seniors
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Beatty Seniors, Inc. has received a $2,000 grant from American First National Bank to help the recently formed nonprofit fulfill its mission of serving Beatty’s senior citizens.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak gives updates on Nevada's COVID-19 resp ...
Governor’s office completes quarantine, no new positives
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office announced Thursday that no staff members who came into contact with the positive case in the office tested positive for COVID-19 upon the conclusion of the full 14-day quarantine period.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal An area food drive begins tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 17 at ...
Area food drive gets underway on Saturday
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An area food drive kicks off tomorrow at Walmart. The event is sponsored by Pahrump’s Quality Signs and Designs, KPVM-TV 25 and Ace Country Radio.