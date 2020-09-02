84°F
News

Campaign aims to reduce impaired holiday driving

Staff Report
September 1, 2020 - 5:52 pm
 

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration kicked off its Labor Day impaired driving high-visibility enforcement campaign Wednesday, reminding Americans not to drive impaired.

This year’s high-visibility enforcement will be supported by a $10 million national advertising campaign. Motorists can expect to see increased law enforcement on the road from Aug. 19 through Sept. 7.

“Driving while impaired is a leading cause of fatalities on our nation’s roads, and during this Labor Day weekend, please take action to avoid these completely preventable tragedies,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said.

NHTSA’s latest alcohol-impaired driving data shows that in 2018 there were 10,511 motor vehicle crash fatalities involving a driver with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 g/dL or higher, 29% of all traffic fatalities that year. About two-thirds of alcohol-impaired fatalities (7,051) were in crashes involving a driver with a blood alcohol concentration of .15 g/dL or higher – close to twice the legal limit in most states.

This year’s campaign runs through Labor Day weekend, one of the deadliest times on U.S. roads. During this period, thousands of participating state and local law enforcement agencies will be monitoring roadways to protect the public from impaired drivers.

“Our campaign’s focus is to raise national awareness about the dangers of driving while impaired and to prevent future crash fatalities and injuries,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator James Owens said. “NHTSA encourages everyone to celebrate this socially distanced Labor Day safely and create a plan that prevents you, your friends or your family from driving impaired.”

Along with Owens and Chao, the virtual event was attended by Mothers Against Drunk Driving National President Helen Witty and representatives from the California Highway Patrol and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Driving impaired by any substance — alcohol or drugs, legal or illegal — is against the law in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Even in states where marijuana laws have changed, it is illegal to drive under the influence of the drug. Prescription and over-the-counter medications also can impair one’s ability to drive safely, and driving under their influence is illegal.

THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
COVID-19 cases drop, but testing also falling
Staff Report

Wednesday brought 239 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths, according to the weekly teleconference with Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by RAM USA, was taken during the recen ...
Remote Area Medical appointment line now live
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Officials with Remote Area Medical have made the decision to release the phone number to call for scheduling an appointment at the 2020 Pahrump RAM Clinic a full two weeks earlier than originally planned.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This conceptual drawing, included in the bidding package fo ...
New animal shelter on the horizon for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Animal lovers rejoice, Nye County is on the verge of moving forward with a project that the community has been clamoring for over and over again in recent years, a new animal shelter for the Pahrump Valley.

Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal Three Square Food Bank on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in La ...
Three Square plans for Hunger Action Month
Staff Report

With the grand opening of its new East Campus facility, the launch of a virtual fundraiser and volunteer opportunities at its food distribution sites, Three Square Food Bank continues to raise awareness of Southern Nevada’s record-high levels of food insecurity during Hunger Action Month this September.

Getty Images The town hall, “County Small Business Grant Program” is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sep ...
Extension’s focus turns to county grant program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

This week’s University of Nevada, Reno Extension online town hall and webinar will focus on a new program launched by the Nevada Association of Counties to assist small business.

David Marlon campaign David Marlon
Organ Donor foundation names Marlon as chair
Staff Report

The Nevada Donor Network Foundation recently announced the appointment of David Marlon as its new foundation chair.

Man on horseback flees deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies routinely respond to vehicular traffic hazards throughout the valley, one such situation this month involved of all things, a man and his horse.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal Governor Steve Sisolak
Nye County remains on list for high-risk of transmission
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is one of six counties flagged last week as having a high-risk of COVID-19 transmission that still meet two of the three criteria that signal a sustained elevated risk, reported the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force on Thursday, Aug. 27.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,858 for the week ending Aug. 22, down 2,080 claims, or 19.0%, compared to the prior week’s total of 10,938 claims. This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending March 14.