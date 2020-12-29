54°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Canadian-based company enters agreement on Nevada mine

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 29, 2020 - 2:53 pm
 
Getty Images Over the years, the Walker Lane Gold belt has seen exploration activity from majo ...
Getty Images Over the years, the Walker Lane Gold belt has seen exploration activity from major and mid-tier companies such as AngloGold, Coeur Mining, and Hecla Mining.
Getty Images From 1935 to 1939, Weepah Nevada Mining Co. produced gold from 305,000 metric ton ...
Getty Images From 1935 to 1939, Weepah Nevada Mining Co. produced gold from 305,000 metric tonnes grading 5.8 g/t from an open pit and underground workings for a total of approximately 57,000 ounces, according to Ely Gold report.

Navy Resources Corp., a Canada-based exploration company, entered into an agreement with Nevada Select Royalty Inc., a subsidiary of Ely Gold Royalties Inc., that will allow it to purchase the Weepah Project, along the Walker Lane Gold belt in the major Nevada mining district.

The Weepah Project is in Esmeralda County and can be accessed from Highway 95. Over the years, the Walker Lane Gold belt has seen exploration activity from major and mid-tier companies such as AngloGold, Coeur Mining, and Hecla Mining. Historically, the Walker Lane has produced large quantities of gold and silver from such notable areas as Virginia City, Tonopah, Goldfield, and Aurora mining districts.

Navy Resources Corp. plans a program designed to explore the full potential of mineralization away from the main occurrences, according to the documents. The program will include both grid-based soil samples in the shallow pediment and areas of poorly exposed bedrock as well as extensive rock chip channel samples.

Navy Resources Corp. expects to complete its surface work by the second quarter of 2021 and begin drilling within the second to the third quarter of that year.

According to the documents, Navy Resources Corp. has up to five years to acquire 100 percent interest in the Weepah Project that totals 590 hectares, and consists of 76 unpatented claims and one patented claim, by making cumulative cash payments of $1 million and cumulative share payments of 500,000 common shares in the capital of the company.

From 1935 to 1939, Weepah Nevada Mining Co. produced gold from 305,000 metric tonnes grading 5.8 g/t from an open pit and underground workings for a total of approximately 57,000 ounces, according to Ely Gold report.

From 1986 to 1987, Sunshine Mining Co. produced at various grades approximately 60,000 ounces of gold averaging 3.1 g/t from an open-pit mine.

The gold mineralization at the Weepah Project is situated within two broad shear zones, according to the documents.

The western shear zone was the area exploited by the small open pit and by adjacent underground workings and has hosted most of the historic gold production. The eastern shear zone was exploited by minor exploratory workings.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Friday Health Plans partners with the Hometown Health medical provider network acr ...
Employers can fund accounts that let individuals pick plans
Staff Report

Friday Health Plans, a health insurance carrier based in Denver that has joined the Nevada Health Link online marketplace, presents options for businesses of any size, including Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement plans.

Getty Images It is important to note that under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, taxpayers cannot cl ...
IRS lowers standard mileage rate to 56 cents
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service on Dec. 22 issued the 2021 optional standard mileage rates used to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes.

Phyllis Bilicic
Alleged ‘squatter’ tussles with deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was dispatched to check on the welfare of a local woman ended up arresting her late last month.

David Guzmán / Las Vegas Review-Journal
State says no systems were compromised in cyberattack
Staff Report

The state of Nevada on Tuesday issued a statement on the widely reported compromise of SolarWinds Orion software along with advice and information for consumers.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from prior to the pandemic shows Nye County ...
New call-in number for Nye County Commission meetings
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission, just as every other organization and entity in America this year, has had to shift its operations in the face of COVID-19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken earlier this month, this photo shows a small portion o ...
COVID-19 testing at Serenity Health in Pahrump postponed until after the new year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Since late March, Serenity Health has been playing a vital role in the COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to provide testing for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and the health care company is now taking a well-deserved break over the holidays.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, Dec. 2 shows the intersection o ...
Delays expected as crews complete crosswalk construction in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The year 2020 will come to a close in just one week’s time and Pahrump is set to start out the new year with the addition of a brand new crosswalk on what is the valley’s busiest roadway, Highway 160.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The BLM plans to gather approximately 195 wild horses, r ...
BLM prepares for horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office will begin a wild horse gather on or about Dec. 26 on the Fish Creek Herd Management Area near Eureka. Gather operations will be conducted using the helicopter-assisted method.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times One person was transported to Desert View Hospital followin ...
Local woman dies in vehicle crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman is dead and two children were seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vicki Ann Road and Cash Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 6 at approximately 3 p.m.