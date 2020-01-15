Canadian visitor hits jackpot at Road House Casino

A Canadian retiree who walked into Terrible’s Road House Casino on Saturday, Jan. 4, later walked out after hitting a small fortune.

While playing the Aristocrat Buffalo Grand machine, the woman identified simply as Cathy, hit a $779,384.13 jackpot payout after slipping a twenty-dollar bill in the machine.

Road House Casino General Manager Debra Alvarado said Cathy travels frequently to Pahrump to spend time with her mother. Both decided to visit the casino during the jackpot winner’s stay.

Alvarado said she was actually at home when she received the 9:20 p.m. call about the sudden windfall.

“When I got here, the atmosphere was very exciting,” she said. “Bells were ringing, lights were flashing and customers were cheering. Cathy told her mother that she was going to play the $3 bet, and it was like three minutes later when she hit it on a bonus spin. Her mom was playing a 50-cent bet on the other side of the machine.”

Alvarado also said the jackpot was the largest won in several years at the Road House Casino.

“It will be five years this coming March,” she noted. “She and her mother are regular visitors here because they would come out and have dinner. They enjoy the service, the food and the atmosphere here at the casino. She was shocked and she still doesn’t believe it. She is a very nice lady and very humble. This was the largest jackpot hit since we’ve been open as Road House Casino.”

Taxes from the winnings were automatically deducted.

