News

Canceled Conversations with AG Ford session rescheduled

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 20, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford

After having to unexpectedly cancel the sixth session of Conversations with AG Ford last month, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office is once again ready to engage with local community members and its sixth session of the outreach initiative that kicked off in February is now scheduled to take place this coming Wednesday.

The decision to forgo hosting the event as planned on July 28 came as a result of Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford’s need to direct his attention to another important topic, that of evictions.

“Due to Governor Sisolak’s press conference tomorrow at 4 p.m. regarding the update on the CDC eviction moratorium, ‘Conversations with AG Ford’ will be canceled this month,” a news release from the office, issued the day before the sixth session was supposed to take place, stated. “We will pick the series back up on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 4 p.m.”

The sixth session is set to focus on a subject that many find of interest, the exploitation of children and the elderly. These populations are often easy targets for criminals looking to take advantage of their vulnerabilities and every Nevadan has the chance to play a part in protecting youth and older residents. First, however, they must arm themselves with knowledge and resources, so they can spot the signs that indicate something is wrong and when they come into contact with situations that cause them concern, they know how to proceed.

“The sixth in the series of Conversations with AG Ford will feature AG Ford’s Missing and Exploited Children Advocate Alissa Engler and two investigators who focus on the exploitation of children and the elderly,” information on the event details. “This will be a discussion on child and elderly exploitation, the warning signs of exploitation, how exploitation is prosecuted and the resources utilized to recover missing children.”

Members of the media and public are invited to attend the virtual event which is hosted on the platform Lifesize. Participants do not need to have a Lifesize account to take part. Residents will be able to pose questions live during the event by using the chat feature on the right-hand side of the screen.

The event is set for Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3dk7Im0

Anyone interested in catching up on the previous five segments of Conversations with AG Ford can do so by visiting the Nevada Attorney General’s Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

