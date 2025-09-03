Candidate ethics briefing set for next week

For elected officials who are intending on campaigning either for re-election or election to another position in 2026, the Nevada Commission on Ethics (NCOE) is hosting an online seminar they won’t want to miss.

Through the NCOE’s Candidates and Campaigns Virtual Briefing, candidates can gain valuable insights into proper campaign procedure and compliance, helping them to avoid any potential ethics violations as they endeavor to rally voters to their side.

“We would much rather invest time in prevention and answer questions from public officials proactively than to have to process complaints where a public official has strayed from the law,” NCOE Executive Director Ross Armstrong stated.

The candidates briefing will address questions that commonly crop up during campaign season, such as how to endorse another candidate as a person who holds a public office and how to navigate social media as both a candidate and a public official. NCOE representatives will provide an overview of ethics basics and attendees will have the opportunity to make their own inquiries about specific situations as well.

The seminar is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 12:15 p.m. via Zoom. To register visit forms.office.com/g/WHKMWuzKgq

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com