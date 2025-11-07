Capturing and lives and times of today’s Nevadans

In the run up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the United States of America, America250 Nevada is striving to memorialize the stories of its citizens with a project titled Our Nevada Stories. (America250 Nevada)

As the nation gears up for the semiquincentennial anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States, America250 Nevada is aiming to memorialize the lives and times of its citizens through a storytelling project called Our Nevada Stories.

“History isn’t just in textbooks - it’s in our stories, our voices and our everyday lives,” America250 Nevada states. “We are capturing Nevada’s history as it happens, one story at a time. Our Nevada Stories seeks voices from every corner of Nevada, including longtime locals, new Nevadans, community leaders, creatives, historians and everyday people with something to say. Whether it’s a moment of pride, connection or change, your story is part of Nevada’s legacy.”

The project has two aspects, one geared toward the creation of a podcast featuring notable Nevadans and their stories that will be released next year and another focused on the lesser known, but no less important, regular residents of the Silver State.

Throughout the next few months, the Our Nevada Stories Podcast team will be traveling all around the state to interview a variety of people, from local leaders and politicians to historians and more.

“These stories - personal, powerful and local - will be featured in a new podcast series set to launch in 2026. Episodes will be broadcast on local public radio and available for download,” America250 Nevada explained. “Do you have something big to share? Send your contact information and story ideas to our state folklorist at BMcMullen@NVCulture.org for a chance to be included in the Our Nevada’s Stories Podcast.”

The second branch of the Our Nevada Stories is being administered in partnership with TheirStory, described as a secure, online platform where people can record from their phones, tablets or computers with no special downloads or equipment required. Allowing residents to record their stories themselves expands the opportunity for chronicling history in the moment, from a wide variety of perspectives.

“After 2026 all stories - whether shared through TheirStory or through the podcast - will live on through a searchable digital archive, the Nevada Arts Council Folklife program, and as immersive exhibits inside the state museums,” America250 Nevada noted.

Those interested in participating in Our Nevada Stories can find four prompts online to help them get started. Under the “Roots and Community Prompts” section, participants are asked to consider questions like, “Were you born outside Nevada?”, “Where did you come from and why did you stay?”, “What’s the best part of living in Nevada”, and “How would you describe your community?”

For the “Your Nevada Story Prompts”, residents are encouraged to tell a story that captures the state, its people, culture and history.

The “Nevada Day Prompts” desire storytellers to answer questions such as, “What’s your favorite Nevada Day tradition?”, “What does Nevada Day mean to you?” and “Do you think Nevada Day should be celebrated on October 31st or the last Friday of October?”

And with the most grateful of all holidays soon to be celebrated, the “Thanksgiving Prompts” include questions such as “What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?”, “What’s your favorite Thanksgiving tradition?”, “What does Thanksgiving mean to you?” and “Do you have a story about a particularly memorable Thanksgiving?”

Once a prompt – or several - has been decided upon, residents can visit the TheirStory platform to begin recording their thoughts. After reviewing their video, participants can re-record or submit, with all submissions to be reviewed by the Our Nevada Stories team to ensure they align with community standards and the goals of the project.

“Stories that are respectful and on-topic will be added to the Our Nevada Stories archive,” program information details.

For more on the Our Nevada Stories project visit America250Nevada.org

