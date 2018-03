A building in Pahrump received major damage on Monday when a car crashed into it.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Tobin Hearing Center at 1840 Calvada Boulevard sustained major damage when the driver of a car plowed into the front of the structure just before 1 p.m. on Monday March 12.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Though Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services medics were summoned, no injuries were reported after a car struck the front entrance area of the Tobin Hearing Center early Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred a little bit prior 1 p.m at the Tobin Hearing Center, 1840 Calvada Blvd.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

No major injuries were reported.

The entire front-end of the vehicle actually breached several feet into the building upon impact.

The crash remains under investigation.

No names were released.