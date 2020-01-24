52°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Car rams local medical facility

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 23, 2020 - 8:18 pm
 

Two persons were transported from one medical facility to another after the driver of a vehicle collided into a building on Tuesday.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews, along with Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to the HealthCare Partners Medical Clinic just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, where a white Ford Crown Victoria rammed the building near the main entrance at 1397 South Loop Road.

Though both the building and the vehicle sustained minor damage, both the driver and the sole passenger were taken to Desert View Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Several medical staff members from HealthCare Partners assisted first responders.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Saved from the Nye County Pending Revised FEMA Flood Hazards ...
Pahrump’s Flood Insurance Rate Map to see changes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County, the Nevada Division of Water Resources and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Region IX are teaming up to host a public workshop to provide information on pending revisions to the Flood Insurance Rate Map.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Taken at a Jan. 19 rally to protest against Nevada's "Red F ...
Pahrump residents protest ‘red flag’ laws
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

NevadansCAN hosted a rally on Sunday, Jan. 19 in protest of “red flag” laws contained in Nevada Assembly Bill 291, with several Pahrump area residents heading over the hill to Las Vegas to take part.

Hame Anand/Special to the Times-Bonanza The Clown Motel in Tonopah has a redesigned and repaint ...
New Clown Motel owners carrying on its legacy
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hame Anand has been collecting clowns for a while. His big moment came when he purchased the famous Clown Motel in Tonopah in April of 2019.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Jan. 22 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $8 million.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center was packed w ...
Nye County hosts 5th Annual Social Services Fair
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Connecting the community with the services and resources available locally was the goal of the day on Thursday, Jan. 16 when Nye County Health and Human Services hosted its 5th Annual Social Services Fair.

 
Top staffers at state dental board fired for the second time
By Jeff German and Arthur Kane Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Board of Dental Examiners finalized the termination of its executive director and general counsel and are looking for replacements to head the agency.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A large crowd of Pahrump area residents gathered at Pahrump ...
Community comes together for All People’s Luncheon
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 17th Annual All People’s Luncheon brought community members from all walks of life together for an event hosted in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while simultaneously raising money to benefit local students through the event’s sponsoring organization, the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Foundation of Pahrump.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A view of one of the welcome signs currently in place, which ...
New welcome signs in the works for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump currently welcomes visitors and thanks them for traveling to the valley with a series of signs placed along two highways and one major road entering and exiting the town, signs that have been in place for nearly 15 years now and are in need of replacement.