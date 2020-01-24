Car rams local medical facility

Two persons were transported from one medical facility to another after the driver of a vehicle collided into a building on Tuesday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews, along with Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, responded to the HealthCare Partners Medical Clinic just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, where a white Ford Crown Victoria rammed the building near the main entrance at 1397 South Loop Road.

Though both the building and the vehicle sustained minor damage, both the driver and the sole passenger were taken to Desert View Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Several medical staff members from HealthCare Partners assisted first responders.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.