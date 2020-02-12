Career and volunteer fair returns to coalition in Nye

NyE Communities Coalition’s Adult Workforce Programs Manager Ed Kelly said there’s a pretty good chance to find a job during the coalition’s Career and Volunteer Fair, coming up on Friday, Feb. 14.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition is hosting a Career and Volunteer Fair on Friday Feb. 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Representatives from local business will be on hand to speak and interview individuals seeking employment in the Pahrump Valley.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition Adult Workforce Programs Manager Ed Kelly said upwards of 18 local businesses will be on hand to meet and speak with potential employees. Some may hire a candidate on the spot.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition Adult Workforce Programs Manager Ed Kelly said upwards of 18 local businesses will be on hand to meet and speak with potential employees. Some may hire a candidate on the spot.

The 9 a.m. to noon event allows employers and would-be employees to meet and discuss possible employment opportunities in the Pahrump Valley.

Kelly offered keen advice for local residents who are seeking actual employment, or just want to volunteer their time to a company or organization.

“Be prepared to meet with employers face to face and shake hands,” he said. “You will most likely get interviewed on the spot and fill out applications on the spot. We have our computer lab open, in case the businesses have an application online that they need to fill out, and that will be available for them also. Mostly, it’s just come in and bring your resume.”

Kelly also said job seekers should arrive at the event dressed for success.

“When you’re meeting with these potential employers, don’t show up in your tank tops or pajama pants because the employers are looking for their next candidate to fill their positions.”

At present, Kelly noted that upward of 18 local businesses will be on hand to meet and speak with potential employees.

“The employers are local and we have a few of the school representatives that will be here, promoting their programs,” he said. “The College of Southern Nevada has a bunch of new programs that are on our approved training list, so they will be here promoting those, which is good because that’s something that we can assist in paying for. The candidates can also come into the Job Zone resource room here to update and print out their resumes ahead of time.”

Additionally Kelly noted that candidates can possibly get hired on the spot.

“Our last event that we had was a pretty big one, and employers are still looking to fill a lot of positions,” he said. “Last time around there were about 32 interviews on site, and I know there were around 18 candidates who were hired on the spot, right then and there. The employers need to RSVP if they want to come in. We let the employers in around 8:30, to set up and we open the doors to the public at 9 a.m., but I’ve had employers reach out to me on the day of the event, and as long as we are not on top of each other, I will find room for them. The more employers we have here the better, so we can help fill the positions they have. The job seekers are welcome to come in any time between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.”

For additional information, contact Kelly at 775-727-9970, ext. 234, or by email at ed@nyecc.org.

The event will be held in the coalition’s Activity Center, located at 1020 E. Wilson Road.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes