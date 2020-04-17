74°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

CASA puts out a call for volunteer advocates, Pahrump training starts soon

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 17, 2020 - 9:34 am
 

“Economic hardship correlates to rising incidents of child abuse.”

It’s a somber and disheartening statement from the Nevada CASA Association but one that the organization wants everyone to understand.

With COVID-19 taking its toll all around the state and job loss at an incredibly high level, the strain of the current situation can spill over into abuse and neglect, meaning more children removed from their homes and placed in foster care. Those children all deserve a voice that is dedicated to them and their best interests, and that is where a Court Appointed Special Advocate comes in.

“The Nevada CASA Association announces Nevada faces a critical shortage of volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates to serve as the voices for children in the foster care system. With a direct correlation linking economic hardship with incidents of child abuse and neglect, new CASA volunteers are urgently needed,” a news release issued Tuesday, April 14 reads.

CASAs are trained volunteers who are sworn in and appointed to cases by a family court judge. These men and women put their time and energy into connecting with the foster youth they represent so they can speak on behalf of their physical, educational, medical, emotional and social needs. They also dedicate time to conversing with all of the people in the foster youths’ lives, ranging from social workers, attorneys and teachers to parents, family members, foster parents and health professionals.

“In addition to serving as part of the child(ren)’s case team, CASA volunteers establish a relationship with their child(ren), getting to know his or her unique history, while providing consistency and stability during an extremely difficult time in their child(ren)’s lives,” the new release details. “CASA volunteers are asked to remain with their child(ren) until a permanent home is achieved.”

All it takes is approximately eight to 10 hours per month to make a huge difference in the live of a child enmeshed in the foster care system. “Precedent indicates during times of economic stress for families, incidents of child abuse rise,” Nevada CASA Association Executive Director Jane Saint stated. “Already, we have a backlog of cases awaiting assignment of a CASA volunteer. When we emerge from the pandemic restrictions, we anticipate the need will be even greater.”

Locally, Pioneer Territory CASA is headed by executive director Kathie McKenna and covers both Nye and Esmeralda counties.

According to its website, the organization was able to add 15 new CASAs last year but the need is never-ending, with approximately 30 foster youth in Nye and Esmeralda counties still without a CASA to provide a voice for them.

“Pioneer Territory CASA thanks our Nevada Chapter for sending this press release. As many are aware, we always look for additional volunteers to train to become a child advocate,” McKenna responded when reached for details on how the local CASA organization is handling things during the COVID-19 crisis.

At the moment, PT CASA has modified its operations with the use of conference calling systems, which allow everyone to keep in contact while also keeping at a safe distance from one another. In addition, advocates are not currently visiting foster children in person. Instead, they are utilizing methods the youth they represent will be quite familiar and comfortable with, text messages, FaceTime and Skype.

PT CASA was scheduled to begin a new round of training for volunteer advocates at the beginning of March but with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis in Nevada, that session was disrupted and training was not completed. However, this delay creates an opportunity for others to get involved right now, as the next training begins tomorrow, Saturday, April 18 with orientation.

“Classes will start this Saturday with orientation and classes start online via conference call on Monday,” McKenna detailed. “If someone is interested they can contact our online application at www.ptcasanv.org. Go to ‘volunteers’ to read about becoming a CASA and if interested, contact us via the online application. If people hurry, they can start this weekend!”

Those outside of Nye and Esmeralda counties can get involved by visiting the Nevada CASA Association’s website at www.nvcasa.org and the state chapter will help connect potential CASAs with their local CASA organization.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Senior menus
Senior menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the remain of a fire conducted in a burn ba ...
COVID-19 prompts halt of open burning in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In yet another example of how COVID-19 is changing daily life, the Pahrump burn season has been put on hold.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fight for Nevada volunteers will be at the cul-de-sac on Ye ...
Effort to recall Sisolak continues
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada may be under a “Stay at Home” order as COVID-19 continues to ravage the country but those involved in the effort to remove Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak from office have a deadline to adhere to and they are pushing forward with their recall effort.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Marco Torres will now face first degree mu ...
Nye DA revises initial charge on suspect
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County district attorney’s office has revised a criminal complaint on a Pahrump man who admitted to strangling his roommate to death.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Nye County Commissioners Leo Blundo, ...
Nye County Commissioners call for explanation of groundwater levy
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The need to readdress and correct a resolution passed earlier this year by the Nye County Commission opened the door for some discussion regarding the levy of a special assessment on taxable properties in Pahrump’s groundwater Basin #162, money that goes to the Nevada state engineer’s office.

Getty Images The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched ...
IRS launches new tool for economic impact payments
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched a new web tool allowing quick registration for economic impact payments for those who don’t normally file a tax return.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dashing up and down the streets in their neighborhood, Jess ...
Pahrump Hope Run a great “virtual” success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

All throughout the week of March 28 to April 4 residents from around the valley hit the streets and trails to get their exercise on, walking, running, jogging or even just strolling along, all as part of the NyE Communities Coalition’s 12th Annual HOPE Run/Walk.