64°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Caterpillar picked to supply Rhyolite Ridge lithium project

Staff Report
November 13, 2020 - 12:57 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Ioneer has selected Caterpillar, the world’s largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, as the exclusive heavy equipment partner for its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada.

The equipment and services to be supplied by Caterpillar during the first five years of operation are valued at approximately $100 million. Caterpillar will offer finance solutions for the equipment through Caterpillar Financial Services.

Rhyolite Ridge is the most advanced lithium development project in the United States and is expected to come on stream in 2023 and produce more than 22,000 tons annually of lithium chemicals, more than four times current US

production.

Ioneer is expected to be the first new lithium chemicals producer in the US in more than 60 years and become a major supplier of lithium and boron products to the United States and global markets for many decades.

Caterpillar will supply haul trucks, hydraulic shovels, wheel loaders and other mine site support machinery such as track-type tractors (dozers), excavators and motor graders. All equipment will feature the latest in high-precision GPS and real-time analytics in order to maximize efficiency and accuracy in material loading.

The partnership will operate through Cashman Equipment, a major Caterpillar equipment dealer, which has been based in Nevada since 1931. Cashman Equipment will support the Rhyolite Ridge Project with technicians to assemble and service the equipment, operator trainers to assist with the most efficient machine operations and product support consultants to facilitate a comprehensive Maintenance and Repair Contract agreement.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with the world’s leading manufacturer of mining equipment, Caterpillar,” said Bernard Rowe, Ioneer’s managing director. “The Cashman Equipment Cat dealership has serviced the Nevada mining industry for close to 90 years, and we are delighted it is joining us in a new era of mining within Nevada and the United States, producing materials that are critical for electric vehicles and renewable energy.”

“Lithium is an essential component of the transition to a low-carbon and clean energy future, and it is vital for the U.S. to develop its own domestic supply of this critical material,” Cashman Equipment Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Rental Todd Gilligan said. “A mining endeavor of this magnitude needs a first-class machine fleet, and Caterpillar offers the most comprehensive, advanced line up of mining equipment and technology in the industry.

“We are excited to have been selected as ioneer’s partner and look forward to working together on this important American project that is set to become a major U.S. supplier to the lithium battery and EV markets.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada National Guard Spc. Demetrie Barnett takes a swab sample from Vanessa Aguayo-Barker to t ...
Nevada sets record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After state officials warned that the coronavirus is spreading like wildfire , Nevada on Friday set a record for new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Under the town of Pahrump's burn ordinance, the only kinds o ...
Pahrump burn moratorium lifted
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As of 8 a.m. this morning, Friday, Nov. 13, the Pahrump burn moratorium has been lifted and residents can gather up those piles of pesky weeds, tree limbs and other vegetation and put them to the torch in burn barrels or controlled burns.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives are inv ...
Pahrump man shot, killed
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man is dead and a suspect is under arrest following a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 5.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Revegetation activities at the Tonopah Test Range, where re ...
Tonopah Test Range sites transferred for stewardship
Staff Report

Environmental Management has fulfilled a key part of its mission in Nevada, completing remediation activities on and around the historic Tonopah Test Range and conveying 70 sites into long-term stewardship.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Newly named Pupfish Peak is a high point in an area known a ...
Peak on BLM land named for endangered pupfish
Staff Report

Earlier this year, the Domestic Names Committee of the U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously to approve the proposal to name a peak after the Devils Hole pupfish and Ash Meadows Amargosa pupfish. At 4,355 feet in elevation, the previously unnamed Pupfish Peak is a high point in an area known as Devils Hole Hills on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Nature Conservancy taps Baca as Nevada director
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

After an extensive and highly competitive search, The Nature Conservancy in Nevada has recently named Mauricia Baca as the chapter’s new state director. She will begin her new role on Nov. 16 and will be based in Las Vegas. ­­

Screenshot This screenshot shows Nye County's COVID-19 information page, which contains a varie ...
COVID-19 seeing upward trend
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The fall season is upon America and as many health experts feared, the country is seeing another big increase in COVID-19 cases, prompting concerns from officials and even leading some states to reinstitute a variety of restrictions in an attempt to curb the swell. Though stricter measures have not yet been put in place here in Nevada, that doesn’t mean such action isn’t being considered, as Gov. Steve Sisolak made clear earlier this week.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard "Dick" Gardner passed ...
Applications process for Nye County Commission vacancy now open
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner-elect Richard “Dick” Gardner passed away in late October, just one week before the 2020 general election and his death has resulted in a vacancy for the commission district 1 seat.