43°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Cattlemen again offering two college scholarships

Staff Report
March 3, 2021 - 2:11 am
 
Getty Images The Nevada Cattleman's Association announced several scholarship opportunities the ...
Getty Images The Nevada Cattleman's Association announced several scholarship opportunities the organization is offering.

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association has announced its 2021 scholarship opportunities.

The first will be awarded to a first-year college student beginning to pursue an education within the agricultural industry. This scholarship is open to all Nevada high school graduating seniors planning to attend a community college or four-year university and majoring in a field related to agriculture. The amount of this scholarship for 2021 will be $1,500.

The NCA also announced the continuation of the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship, which is available to agriculture students that have completed their first year of college and are returning to continue working toward their degree. The 2021 Marvel/Andrae Scholarship amount will be $2,500.

The original seed money used to fund the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship came from Agri Beef Company to recognize the legacies of Tom &Rosita Marvel and Jim &Sharon Andrae and the many contributions these two Nevada ranching families have made to the industry.

For graduating seniors, an applicant must be graduating from a Nevada high school and planning to attend a community college or four-year college and university to seek a degree in a field related to agriculture. Applicants must have at least a 2.5 GPA, and a copy of the student’s official transcripts is required.

Applicant must submit a typewritten essay of 1,000 to 1,500 words on any current issue involving the beef industry, including references cited, and three letters of reference.

For the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship, applicants must plan to attend or be currently attending a community college or a 4-year college or university, be from Nevada and pursuing a degree in an agriculture-related field. Applicant must have at least a 2.8 GPA, and a copy of the student’s transcripts is required.

Returning students that were previous recipients of the NCA Scholarship will be eligible to apply for the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship.

Each applicant should submit a cover letter outlining his/her background, current studies, college or university currently attending and educational goals.

Students and educators interested in these two scholarship opportunities are encouraged to contact the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association. Scholarship application forms can be downloaded from the Nevada Cattlemen’s website at www.nevadacattlemen.org or applicants can call the NCA office at 775-738-9214 or send a request to nca@nevadabeef.org for a copy.

A completed application form and required information must be postmarked by April 9 and sent to Attn: Research &Education Committee, c/o Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, P.O. Box 310, Elko, NV 89803; or submitted by email with the subject line, “2021 NCA Scholarship Applicant (Your Name)” to nca@nevadabeef.org

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times After laying off roughly 75 percent of its workforce due to ...
Spring Mountain racing facility hosts a job fair
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Expansion plans are again underway at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club on the far south end of Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported following a structure fire on Sou ...
Fire destroys outbuilding, personal property
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A structure fire in a non-hydrant neighborhood, created a few challenges for Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews last week.

Getty Images As of February 2021, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management has provided mor ...
Report reflects measures to boost in-person schools
Staff Report

The Nevada Health Response Center highlighted support provided by the Nevada Department of Education, Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health and other state agencies to ensure that Nevada students and educators can have access to in-person education in as safe a manner as possible.

University of Nevada, Extension Kimberly Miles, president and founder of TPC Payroll HR Consul ...
Extension programs will focus on human resources
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension will hold two online town halls to help small businesses with current human resources issues and give tips on how to better use technology to help with human resources tasks.

Getty Images Basin and Range Watch held a rally on Saturday against several proposed solar pro ...
Group holds event to raise awareness of proposed solar projects
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit that advocates for conservation of deserts across California and Nevada, recently held a socially distanced rally against solar projects in the desert. The event was also broadcast via Zoom for those unable to attend.

Nevada National Security Site Martha DeMarre
NNSS archivist DeMarre retires after more than 40 years
Staff Report

“Have you ever seen that episode on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ where Barclay becomes one with the computer? And you don’t know where one ends and the other begins?”

Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony during the sc ...
WGU initiative designed to lessen financial barriers
Staff Report

With millions of American workers facing the urgent need to reskill or upskill for a post-pandemic economy, nonprofit online Western Governors University announced the launch of its Equitable Access Initiative.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, 2020, this photo sho ...
Cage: Vaccine has reached almost 14% of residents
Staff Report

Almost 14% of Nevada’s population has received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine, with 669,366 doses administered and reported to NV WebIZ as of Feb. 28, state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage said at the daily coronavirus update.