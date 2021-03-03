Cattlemen again offering two college scholarships

Getty Images The Nevada Cattleman's Association announced several scholarship opportunities the organization is offering.

The first will be awarded to a first-year college student beginning to pursue an education within the agricultural industry. This scholarship is open to all Nevada high school graduating seniors planning to attend a community college or four-year university and majoring in a field related to agriculture. The amount of this scholarship for 2021 will be $1,500.

The NCA also announced the continuation of the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship, which is available to agriculture students that have completed their first year of college and are returning to continue working toward their degree. The 2021 Marvel/Andrae Scholarship amount will be $2,500.

The original seed money used to fund the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship came from Agri Beef Company to recognize the legacies of Tom &Rosita Marvel and Jim &Sharon Andrae and the many contributions these two Nevada ranching families have made to the industry.

For graduating seniors, an applicant must be graduating from a Nevada high school and planning to attend a community college or four-year college and university to seek a degree in a field related to agriculture. Applicants must have at least a 2.5 GPA, and a copy of the student’s official transcripts is required.

Applicant must submit a typewritten essay of 1,000 to 1,500 words on any current issue involving the beef industry, including references cited, and three letters of reference.

For the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship, applicants must plan to attend or be currently attending a community college or a 4-year college or university, be from Nevada and pursuing a degree in an agriculture-related field. Applicant must have at least a 2.8 GPA, and a copy of the student’s transcripts is required.

Returning students that were previous recipients of the NCA Scholarship will be eligible to apply for the Marvel/Andrae Scholarship.

Each applicant should submit a cover letter outlining his/her background, current studies, college or university currently attending and educational goals.

Students and educators interested in these two scholarship opportunities are encouraged to contact the Nevada Cattlemen’s Association. Scholarship application forms can be downloaded from the Nevada Cattlemen’s website at www.nevadacattlemen.org or applicants can call the NCA office at 775-738-9214 or send a request to nca@nevadabeef.org for a copy.

A completed application form and required information must be postmarked by April 9 and sent to Attn: Research &Education Committee, c/o Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, P.O. Box 310, Elko, NV 89803; or submitted by email with the subject line, “2021 NCA Scholarship Applicant (Your Name)” to nca@nevadabeef.org