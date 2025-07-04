Celebrating Independence Day(s)

So, should we celebrate “from one end of this continent to the other” on July 2nd or July 4th? I say BOTH!

“The second day of July 1776, will be the most memorable epocha, in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade with shews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.”

So wrote John Adams, on July 3, 1776, to his beloved, brilliant wife, Abigail Adams, when the Resolution, declaring the united colonies free and independent states, was passed by the Continental Congress on July 2, 1776.

That is not a misprint nor an editorial oversight. The resolution declaring independence was approved on July 2nd, not July 4th.

On Friday, June 7, 1776 the Resolution for Independence was made by Richard Henry Lee of Virginia — a distant cousin to Confederate General Robert E. Lee — immediately seconded by John Adams and debate began.

A group of delegates objected to the timing of the move, and perhaps even questioned the necessity. This group successfully delayed the vote on the matter until July 1st to give delegates time to return home and consult constituents.

In the meantime, a committee of five was chosen, which included Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin and Adams — to write the Declaration.

On July 1, four delegations still weren’t on board. South Carolina and Pennsylvania voted no, New York abstained, and Delaware was split 1-1 with the third delegate, Caesar Rodney, not present. Our founders wanted unanimity for such a momentous move.

Rodney rode 80 miles through the night, changing horses several times. He entered the congressional chamber mud-splattered and spurred on the morning of July 2, barely in time to make Delaware a ‘yes’ for independence. South Carolina changed to yes; two opposed Pennsylvania delegates absented themselves, resulting in another yes, and New York continued to abstain.

Thus, 12-0 with one abstention was the vote on July 2 and independence was declared!

America was now an independent country, and fittingly, the first act by the new Americans was a hot debate. They debated the details of the Declaration — the specific words penned by primary author Thomas Jefferson.

Approximately 25% of what Jefferson had written was stricken, including provisions on the evils of slavery.

On July 4, 1776, the delegates had come to agreement on the wording and… “with a firm reliance on the protection of divine providence,” they “mutually pledged to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”

In 2025 we do quite well with portions of John Adams’ prophetic prognostication. We’re great at “pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.”

We could use work on “solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty.”

We could also deepen commitment to the “Self-Evident Truth” — that we are endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights — “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness”.

So, should we celebrate “from one end of this continent to the other” on July 2nd or July 4th? I say BOTH!

Really, we should celebrate the great blessing of being Americans every day — maybe not always with fireworks.

Happy Fourth of July! Happy Second of July! Now get out there and celebrate life and liberty and pursue your own happiness!

Philip S. Bovee is an attorney and writer who has lived in Pahrump since 2023.