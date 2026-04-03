Celebrating two decades of women’s empowerment

Willi Baer is one of the three charter members of Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley who is still active in the club, along with fellow charter members Linda Fitzgibbons and Stacy Smith. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Members of Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley gathered for a special event on March 28, with everyone dressed up in flapper-style attire to celebrate the club's 20th anniversary. (MaryRose Parkman/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley has officially reached 20 years in the community and members, both current and former, were invited out for a Roaring '20s-themed party on March 28 to celebrate the occasion. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley (SIPV) is celebrating 20 years of service to women and girls in Pahrump and this March, the ladies of this empowerment-focused nonprofit gathered for a special event to mark this momentous milestone.

Hosted Saturday, March 28, at the Mountain Falls Grill Room, the SIPV 20th Anniversary Roaring ’20s Gala Celebration saw a strong turnout of current and former members, all eager to relive the last two decades of doing good in their community.

“With it being our 20th anniversary, Soroptimist having started in 1921 and us being in the ’20s now, it was an easy decision to have a Roaring ’20s themed party,” Willi Baer, an original, charter member of the local club, told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It was a great success and everyone dressed in their flapper best. They’re still talking about it!”

Unlike many of its other happenings, the Roaring ’20s Anniversary Party was not a fundraiser but rather, an occasion to commemorate the amazing contributions of all of SIPV’s members over the years. “Only current and former members were invited,” Baer added. “Our guest speaker was former Supreme Court Justice Nancy Becker, who is also a 41-year member of Soroptimist in Las Vegas. She took us back to how it all began 105 years ago and Soroptimist is now a world-wide organization in over five continents!”

Fellow charter member Linda Fitzgibbons and member Karen Holley joined Baer on the planning committee, putting together an event that everyone was delighted with.

“The 20th anniversary was a special time for all the members of SIPV and especially for the three charter members, Willi Baer, Stacy Smith and myself,” Fitzgibbons remarked. “We have all seen the growth of the club over the past 20 years. At this event, we were able to reminisce over the many projects and events the club has provided to our community. I am so proud of all of the accomplishments that our club has made, especially being able to help other women in our community with their educational dreams.”

When asked what it is they love most about being a Soroptimist, Fitzgibbons said it is a wonderful place to meet other professional women with similar goals and ambitions, with Baer noting that the friendships she has formed in the club are life-long.

“When I moved here 21 years ago, I had been a volunteer all my life. My parents both volunteered and they instilled giving back to your community, in me. I didn’t know anyone in Pahrump then and when this opportunity came up, I immediately jumped on it,” Baer detailed of her involvement in the club. “What has surprised me over the years is the wonderful group of women who have become dear friends for life.

“So many people move here and say there’s nothing to do and they don’t know anybody,” Baer continued. “Nobody is going to knock on their door and ask them to come out and play. They have to think of a cause they believe in, find the organization and join. Call the NyE Communities Coalition, they have information on all of the local organizations. Or better yet, learn more about Soroptimist in Pahrump on our website.”

As for SIPV member MaryRose Parkman, her involvement with Soroptimist International spans four decades, beginning in 1986 when, in her junior year in college, she received a Live Your Dream scholarship award.

“That scholarship helped me transfer to university and study marketing management,” Parkman explained. “Years later, after moving to Pahrump, I met Willi Baer, who helped charter the local club in 2006. Thanks to her introductions, I was able to attend meetings here, instead of traveling to Las Vegas. I’ve now been a Soroptimist in Pahrump for seven years. I am grateful to work and volunteer with so many Soroptimist members. This club has always empowered women and girls through education. My journey started as a scholarship recipient and now, I am proud to be a member of SIPV.”

In its 20 years of operation locally, SIPV has awarded over $60,000 to women through programs such as the Live Your Dream award, UpLiftHER and Moving Forward. In addition, the club hosts the Dream It, Be It program, which helps provide learning services to school children, as well as its Christmas for Seniors program that brings holiday joy to area women. Each year, the group brings attention to the crime of human trafficking during Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Through the annual Women’s Expo, SIPV helps connect area women with services and programs of interest to them and the club has also become well-known for its various fundraising events, such as its annual fashion show, Bunco nights and Mardi Gras celebration.

“We are truly grateful to our members, who have worked hard to make these programs and events happen,” the planning committee enthused.

For more information about SIPV and how to join, visit SoroptimistPV.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com