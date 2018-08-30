Celebration set for Belmont community

Friends of the Belmont Courthouse is planning a Labor Day a celebration a day prior to the holiday, Sunday, Sept. 2.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Here's a look at the 2016 festivities in the historic Nevada community of Belmont. This photo shows a musical performance featuring the Peavine Pickers, who are set to perform again Sunday, Sept. 2. The festivities help raise money for the renovation of the Belmont Courthouse. In all, 112 raffle prizes were awarded in 2016. All prizes were donated.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza A look at the historic Belmont Courthouse in Nye County. Friends of the Belmont Courthouse is planning an early Labor Day a celebration, Sunday, Sept. 2.

Friends of the Belmont Courthouse is planning a Labor Day a celebration a day prior to the holiday, Sunday, Sept. 2.

Events include a poker run, historic courthouse tours at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., a barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a raffle drawing at 4 p.m. and at 5 p.m. music by the Peavine Pickers musical group.

Proceeds are to benefit the restoration of the historic courthouse.

Details were announced on the “Friends of the Belmont Courthouse” Facebook page.

Belmont was once the Nye County seat.

The first county seat was Ione in 1864 before it was moved to Belmont in 1867.

Tonopah became the county seat in 1905.

For more, go to the “Friends of the Belmont Courthouse” Facebook page or belmontcourthouse.net