Challenger Brian Kunzi defeats incumbent Chris Arabia in GOP race for Nye County Disitrict Attorney

NYE COUNY DISTRICT ATTORNEY: RESULTS NOT FINAL

Nye County preliminary results have been posted with 34.21% turnout, this includes all of the in-person votes and mail-in ballots that were sent before primary election day, according to the Nye County Clerk’s office.

The clerk’s office is only expecting the remaining mail-in ballots, where they say Tonopah’s drop-off box had roughly 125 ballots and the Bob Rudd Community Center drop box was heavy with mail-in ballots. The clerk says 10,777 ballots have already been counted.

39.82% – Chris Arabia (R)

60.18 % – Brian Kunzi (R)

Brian Kunzi is projected to defeat incumbent Chris Arabia in the GOP primary for Nye County District Attorney, according to preliminary results posted on Wednesday morning. Kunzi’s legal experience includes more than 30 years as a litigator; 20 of those as a prosecutor. He’s also a former Democratic Nye County district attorney, who lost his re-election bid for the position in 2014.

Kunzi will face Democrat Nicholas Del Vecchio in November’s general election. Del Vecchio ran unopposed in his primary. It’s Del Vecchio’s fourth bid for district attorney.