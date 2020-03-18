Chamber of commerce cancels events, office hours

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's headquarters is located at 1301 S. Highway 160 in the Nevada State Bank building on the second floor.

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce is limiting access to its office and modifying its planned events schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber released a statement on Facebook:

“The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce continues evaluating and responding to the evolving nature of the coronavirus (COVID-19) with a coalition of its Board of Directors, corporate partners, state and local health officials, and other agencies, on a reasonable and cohesive response to protect the health and well-being of our members, employees, and the high percentage of Nye County senior citizens and its more vulnerable populations. It is important to remember that we should not panic, we should all use common sense and that according to medical experts most Nevada residents are at low risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Given these concerns, the Chamber has opted to respect the concerns of its membership and Nye County citizens, and to temporarily limit large group events which might adversely impact all of us. Therefore, we will reschedule our March Membership Luncheon which was scheduled for this Wednesday, March 18th at the Nugget. We will continue to use a common-sense approach in our decisions while also respecting your concerns. We will strive to be a reliable and accurate source of information to all of you. Thank you for your continued support.”

In a later post on Facebook, the chamber stated, “Our members’ and employees’ health and safety are of the utmost priority for the Pahrump Valley Chamber. We remain vigilant in protecting our members and employees and have modified our events in the coming weeks. In addition, we will also be temporarily limiting public access to our offices, but will be open and available via our phones, emails and online. This is simply a precautionary measure to assure peace of mind and to protect everyone’s health. Be calm … and be well everyone. We are all in this together! This too shall pass.”