55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Chamber of commerce cancels events, office hours

By Staff Report
March 18, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce is limiting access to its office and modifying its planned events schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber released a statement on Facebook:

“The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce continues evaluating and responding to the evolving nature of the coronavirus (COVID-19) with a coalition of its Board of Directors, corporate partners, state and local health officials, and other agencies, on a reasonable and cohesive response to protect the health and well-being of our members, employees, and the high percentage of Nye County senior citizens and its more vulnerable populations. It is important to remember that we should not panic, we should all use common sense and that according to medical experts most Nevada residents are at low risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Given these concerns, the Chamber has opted to respect the concerns of its membership and Nye County citizens, and to temporarily limit large group events which might adversely impact all of us. Therefore, we will reschedule our March Membership Luncheon which was scheduled for this Wednesday, March 18th at the Nugget. We will continue to use a common-sense approach in our decisions while also respecting your concerns. We will strive to be a reliable and accurate source of information to all of you. Thank you for your continued support.”

In a later post on Facebook, the chamber stated, “Our members’ and employees’ health and safety are of the utmost priority for the Pahrump Valley Chamber. We remain vigilant in protecting our members and employees and have modified our events in the coming weeks. In addition, we will also be temporarily limiting public access to our offices, but will be open and available via our phones, emails and online. This is simply a precautionary measure to assure peace of mind and to protect everyone’s health. Be calm … and be well everyone. We are all in this together! This too shall pass.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said his administration is working hard ...
Sisolak updates Nevadans on actions, guidance on COVID-19
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Seeking to assuage concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak held a Sunday, March 15 press conference to provide and update Nevadans on actions and guidance issued by the state of Nevada to prepare for and mitigate the spread of the virus.

 
Trump asks Americans to follow new guidelines to slow virus’ spread
By Debra J. Saunders Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Trump asked Americans to follow new guidelines to fight the COVID-19 outbreak for the next 15 days and suggested the U.S. may be dealing with the virus until “July or August.”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner John Koenig is shown filing for re- ...
Locals file for 2020 election, candidates forum postponed due to Coronavirus
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The filing period for the 2020 election cycle is officially closed and the full spectrum of residents who have decided to throw their hats into the political ring is now known, with nearly three dozen locals registering to run for one or more of the 14 offices up for grabs this year in Nye County.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A sign posted at the Nye County Assessor's Office on Monday, ...
Many Nye County and Pahrump town offices closed to public
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It seems as if COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, has infiltrated each and every part of daily life, with all attention focused squarely on containing the virus’ spread and “an abundance of caution” becoming the new catchphrase.

 
Clark County man is Nevada’s 1st coronavirus death
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday also reported 19 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 35, and raised the risk of contracting the virus to “moderate.”

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Seattle Fish and Chips at Highway 160 and Mesquite Avenue i ...
Local businesses providing food for students
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A number of Pahrump businesses stepped up to assist feeding area school students during the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought about the closure of all K-12 schools in Nevada.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada DMV Director Julie Butler said only customers, or tho ...
DMV to serve appointment customers only
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, officials from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), have announced that the agency, till further notice, will only serve customers by appointment only, effective Monday, March 16, according to a news release.