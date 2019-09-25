Changes for grape stomp event at Pahrump Valley Winery

The Pahrump Valley Winery is preparing to host its annual grape stomp that has a new name and features.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Grape stomp competitors get hosed down after their respective rounds of stomping at the 2018 event.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Winery is at 3810 Winery Road, off of South Highway 160.

The Pahrump Valley Winery is preparing to host its annual grape stomp that has a new name and features.

The inaugural “Stompapalooza” is planned for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 5 and Oct. 6, according to the winery’s website, www.pahrumpwinery.com

“New this year we will have our chef serve up some tasty barbecue along with a diverse array of food trucks,” the website announcement states.

An advertisement in the Pahrump Fall Festival guide, in today’s Pahrump Valley Times newspaper print edition, describes the event as a grape stomp/music festival.

Ticket information is available on the web at https://tinyurl.com/y6lslosp

On the website, listed ticket prices start at $25 for a one-day general admission pass. Among other prices listed: a $50 Saturday (Oct. 5) all-access pass, a $75 Sunday (Oct. 6) all-access pass, a $ 150-weekend pass and a $310 “VIP admission weekend pass,” which includes “a complimentary bottle of wine, charcuterie board, and dinner…”

Not allowed are coolers and outside beverages, dogs, kids, lawn chairs, umbrellas and blankets, the winery’s website states.

This past January, the Pahrump Valley Winery announced on its Facebook page that it was set to change hands after more than 15 years of ownership under owners Bill and Gretchen Loken.

“A new chapter begins for us, we’ve sold the Pahrump Valley Winery,” the local couple announced on the winery’s Facebook page. “We want to thank our great team of employees, the friends we’ve made over the years and all the good times! Gretchen will stay on in a consulting role. A toast to 2019, and thanks again for your friendships and business.”

The winery is at 3810 Winery Road.

Check the Pahrump Valley Times for updates on the “Stompapalooza.”