Check out some lovely landscapes and beautiful backyards at the 2025 Landscape Tour

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Site signs will be placed at the entrance to each of the yards on exhibit during the 2025 Landscape Tour, set for May 10, to help direct attendees to the proper locations.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file At a home featured in a previous Landscape Tour, attendees were able to take a look at a yard that was very low-maintenance and low on water demand, with several native species incorporated into this landscape design.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The desert climate of Pahrump may not seem suited to growing plants but as residents will learn at the Pahrump Garden Club's annual Landscape Tour, there is an array of flora that can and does thrive in the valley, such as the "hedgehog cactus" with its vibrant orange flowers.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The Pahrump Valley Garden Club's 2023 Landscape Tour treated attendees to a variety of sights, including this field of flowers at Big Horn Farm and Flower Ranch. Residents will want to grab their tickets now to see what kind of yards are featured in this year's tour.

Blazing hot with triple-digit temperatures in the summer, dropping down to the bitingly cold teens in the winter and located in the driest state in the nation — the Pahrump Valley may not seem like an ideal place to grow an abundance of beautiful plant life but appearances can be deceiving.

In fact, with the right information at hand, gardeners, landscapers and backyard enthusiasts can incorporate an array of flora into their properties. To help educate area residents on the many possibilities for their own yards and inspire some ideas for beautification, the Pahrump Valley Garden Club will be holding its annual Landscape Tour this May, tickets for which are now on sale.

This marks the 17th year for the Landscape Tour, a self-guided event featuring a variety of yard designs, from lush, wild, riotous vegetation to ordered rows and plots to xeriscape and everything in between. Flowers, fruits, vegetables, herbs, shrubs, trees and cacti, all of these can be grown right in Pahrump and the decorative avenues don’t end there. Residents can also add touches of decorative rock or borders, colorful yard art, statuary and more. The Landscape Tour will give attendees the chance to see all of this potential for their yards with their own eyes.

For 2025, five private homeowner sites have been hand-selected by the garden club members for their uniqueness or eye-catching attraction. With the purchase of a ticket, attendees will be given a map and directions to each of the featured sites, where they will find garden club members and homeowners eager to discuss the details of the landscape designs.

And if the Landscape Tour isn’t enough to quench attendees’ thirst for knowledge, they can always join the Pahrump Valley Garden Club, too.

“A local garden club of friendly folks, we are informal, social and enjoy learning and sharing our Pahrump gardening efforts,” information on the club reads. “We meet at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month, except August and December, in the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave., unless otherwise posted. Meetings are free and open to the public, and typically offer a garden-related presentation by our members or invited guests. Membership is not required but it always available at $12 single or $21 for a couple, annually.”

The 17th Annual Landscape Tour is set for Saturday, May 10 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Office, 1651 E. Calvada Blvd., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or at Do It Best Hardware, 101 S. Frontage Rd.

“Please pay with check or correct cash, no change is given, no credit cards,” the garden club noted.

Tickets purchased prior to May 7 earn the ticketholder entry into the free prize drawings.

For more information contact PahrumpValleyGardenClub@gmail.com or visit the group’s Facebook page.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com