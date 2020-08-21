Child sexual assault defendant accepts plea agreement

One of the four individuals arrested on sexual abuse charges relating to minors, has accepted a plea deal with Nye County prosecutors.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Defendant Eric Garcia accepted a plea agreement from Nye County prosecutors. Garcia pleaded guilty to lewdness with a child under 14 years of age, and unlawful use of a minor under 14 in producing pornography. Garcia’s sentencing date is scheduled for October 5th.

This month, Eric Garcia pleaded guilty to lewdness with a child under 14 years of age, and unlawful use of a minor under 14 in producing pornography.

Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said Garcia entered into an agreement, where he is pleading guilty in two life sentence cases.

“They are both 10 years to life and we are permitted to ask that they be imposed consecutively,” Arabia said. “It is theoretically possible that he will get out someday, but he will have to go before the parole board. It was a smart play taking that deal because you are showing some remorse I suppose, and you didn’t make the kids testify. We were very pleased to get that resolved with life sentences, and not having the children come to court.”

Additionally, Arabia credited both the DA’s office, along with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, in getting the case resolved.

“We really put a lot of work into this case,” he said. “This is not a case where we wanted to deal it down to a lower level. It’s a good outcome and I am very proud of the work that my people have done. We have been very demanding on this case and a couple of detectives from the sheriff’s office really stepped up.”

Garcia’s sentencing date is scheduled for Oct. 5.

His three co-defendants, Mickey Cagle, 30; Danny Hicks, 50; and Vicki Bachli, 49, are all due back in Pahrump Justice Court on Sept. 1.

All are accused of a range of crimes, including sexual assault and lewdness with a minor under the age of 14, to acts of bestiality following the execution of a search warrant at a Pahrump residence on Feb. 5, of this year.

