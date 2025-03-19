Chow down this weekend at the Chili Cookoff

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file Last year, Pahrump Valley High School culinary students took the chance to sell a perfect pairing for the tastings at the Pahrump Chili Cookoff, cornbread. There will be an assortment of vendors at this year's event too.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file The scintillating scent of simmering spices and meat will fill the air at Petrack Park this weekend during the 12th Annual Nevada and Silver State Chili Cookoff, where a total of 20 competitors will battle it out for top culinary honors as well as the public's vote.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file In addition to the tastings that will be on offer at the 12th Annual Chili Cookoff, attendees can indulge children and their own inner child at the carnival.

There’s no reason for anyone in Pahrump to be bored this weekend with the 12th Annual Nevada and Silver State Chili Cook-Off set to take over Petrack Park for a full three days of delicious fun. Event organizers have been hard at work getting ready for the festival and are promising the community that this year’s cook-off will be bigger and better than it ever has before.

Presented by Wrecking Ball Entertainment and sanctioned by the International Chili Society, the 12th Annual Chili Cook-Off will bring chili aficionados from all over the U.S. right here to the valley for a culinary competition that will surely set the tastebuds dancing. Each of the contestants in the Nevada and Silver State cook-offs will have a vat filled with aromatic chili for patrons to sample, with tasting tickets available for purchase. Tastings are $1 each, 12 for $10 or attendees can have unlimited sampling for $20.

“This year, we have over 20 cooking, coming from across the country to compete,” enthused Kelli Sater, who took over the Pahrump Chili Cook-Off in 2019 for event founder Ron Frazier, who has since passed on.

Sater is very excited about the upcoming festival, adding that she is hopeful that it will see a huge turnout, and not just for the sake of the event itself. The chili cook-off is more than a simple chance for the community to come together and have a great time – it also acts as a fundraiser, something that was always important to Frazier from the beginning. For 2025, beneficiaries include the Kiwanis Club of the Pahrump Valley and St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

“Both these organizations do so much for our youth and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to help them in their efforts to better the lives of children and their futures,” Sater remarked.

And while the chance to chow down on chili will undoubtedly attract plenty of attendees, there is a lot more in store for those who head out to Petrack Park this weekend.

“We are going have hot pepper eating contests, hot wings challenges, carnival rides, kids’ electric car races, a car show, live music and so much more. And we’re also raffling off two big prizes, Post Malone and Jelly Roll tickets! This will be our greatest event yet,” Sater raved. “So don’t miss out!”

The 12th Annual Chili Cook-off will take place Friday, March 21 through Sunday, March 23 with festival hours running 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Carnival rides start at noon daily and chili tasting hours are between noon and 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, or until samples are gone. General admission is free.

For more information, to purchase carnival tickets or sign up for an event activity, visit PahrumpChiliCookoff.com

