Christmas tree recycling effort to begin this week in Pahrump region

Officials from Pahrump’s University of Nevada Cooperative Extension program are urging area residents to recycle their Christmas trees.

As such, Master Gardener Volunteer Roxy Jones said the facility will begin accepting the trees beginning Thursday, Dec. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 12.

Jones noted that the trees play an important role on the grounds at the Cooperative Extension.

“We collect these trees and make mulch out of them, which is used throughout our garden to protect the plants that we have,” she said. “We collect trees everywhere from the 26th of December ‘til the 12th of January. Unfortunately, we cannot accept wreaths because they are all attached to metal. I think this is our sixth year of doing Christmas tree recycling.”

Typically, Jones said the Cooperative Extension receives scores of trees after the Christmas holiday season.

“We normally get 50 to a 100 trees each year, so the more people that know about it, the better,” she said. “There will be a big sign at the end of the driveway at the Cooperative Extension on Calvada Boulevard and Dandelion Street,” she said. “You just toss them over the fence and leave them in the pile. They must be completely undecorated. There should be no tinsel, no ornaments, and no lighting. It must be just the trees. We also usually get all of Star Nursery’s unsold live Christmas trees. We haven’t been as successful in convincing other retailers to bring theirs here just yet.”

Residents wishing to recycle their trees may drop them off at the facility, located at 1651 E. Calvada Blvd.

Additionally, Pahrump Valley Disposal will also pick up and recycle Christmas trees on its regular trash schedule, the county reported in an email providing details.

The trees must be curbside and in 3-foot bundles. Trees collected in Amargosa Valley and Beatty also need to be in 3-foot bundles, Nye County government reported.

Trees can also be dropped off at the Nye County Landfill at 1631 E. Mesquite Ave. in Pahrump.

The landfill is open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., however, the site will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Service will be delayed those weeks one day for customers with Wednesday, Thursday and Friday collection days.

Green and wood waste is accepted directly at the landfill year-round.

The county landfill in Tonopah does not have a tree recycling program.

