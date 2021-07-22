97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Clark County expected to grow by 1M people by 2060

By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
July 22, 2021 - 4:17 pm
 
An aerial view of housing developments near North Decatur Boulevard and Farm Road in North Las ...
An aerial view of housing developments near North Decatur Boulevard and Farm Road in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
An aerial view of Lennar at Stone Creek at Tule Springs, a housing development near West Dorrel ...
An aerial view of Lennar at Stone Creek at Tule Springs, a housing development near West Dorrell Lane and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
An aerial view of housing near Night Owl Bluff Avenue and Bluff Hollow Place in North Las Vegas ...
An aerial view of housing near Night Owl Bluff Avenue and Bluff Hollow Place in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

After growing fast for decades, Clark County’s population is expected to swell by another 1 million people by 2060, a new forecast shows.

Around 3.38 million people are expected to live in Clark County nearly 40 years from now, up from an estimated 2.38 million residents last year, according to UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research.

The forecast is higher than it was just a few years ago, as the research center predicted in 2019 that nearly 3.09 million people would live in Clark County by 2060.

Fueled by its ever-expanding tourism industry, relatively low housing costs, near year-round sunshine and lack of state income taxes, Southern Nevada has long been a popular place for people to move to.

Still, the latest forecast will likely prompt locals to question where all the newcomers will live and whether the region has enough available or developable land, and access to enough water, to accommodate the growth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People walk along the Strip near The Venetian, most not wearing masks anymore on Friday, July 1 ...
Nevada adds more than 900 new COVID-19 cases for 4th time this week
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state Health and Human Services Department also reported eight deaths and a 0.1 percentage increase in the COVID-19 test positivity rate, which now stands at 12.7 percent.

Tyler Kennedy (Nye County Detention Center)
Suspect in fatal Nye County crash investigated by deputies earlier
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hours before a truck plowed into an Idaho family’s SUV in March, killing three, Nye County deputies had made contact with the truck’s driver at an Amargosa Valley RV park, new records show.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A Nye County Sheriff's Office deputy recovered a firearm fro ...
Larceny suspect located, arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The man suspected of committing larceny at a local business has been captured.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Residents of the Amargosa/Beatty area and the Currant Creek ...
Nye County seeking water board applications
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is located in the driest state in the nation and it should come as no surprise to anyone that locally, water concerns are an ever-present topic of discussion, and one that often prompts heated debate and outright argument as residents and officials wrangle over the area’s most important resource.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Tritium Sampling and Monitoring Program has, ...
Tritium levels remain undetectable, Nye County sampling program shows
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the sixth year running, tritium sampling performed by Nye County has shown that there are no detectable levels of the radioactive isotope in the groundwater downgradiant of the Nevada National Security Site, formerly known as the Nevada Test Site.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Construction on a third Coyote Corner at the intersection of ...
New convenience store in the works on south end
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Local residents who live in or near the Mountain Falls community can save themselves some time if they need to pick up a few items at a local convenience store.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Food Truck Festival is set for the last weekend ...
VinoJazz gearing up for Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In life, there are some things that just go better together and one of those delightful pairings is food and music, the entertainment of the ear alongside the tantalization of the taste buds, and this August, the Pahrump community will be treated to an event featuring this beloved combination during the inaugural Pahrump Food Truck Fiesta.

Getty Images More letters to the editor can be seen at pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Reader encourages letter writer to ‘love it or leave it’

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Lithium project receives water pollution permit
Staff Report

A major lithium project in Esmeralda County received another approval on its path to start development of the site and production.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times - Floyd Elementary School
Public comment sought on education department’s state plan
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Education is seeking public input on allocating over a billion dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.