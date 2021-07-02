85°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Clark County health officials make a stop Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 2, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Health professionals from the Southern Nevada Community Heal ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Health professionals from the Southern Nevada Community Health Center in Las Vegas recently made a stop in Pahrump to gauge the specific needs of Nye County residents. The agency plans to make regular visits to Pahrump and other Nye County area communities, such as Shoshone, Amargosa Valley and Tonopah.

The issue of public health was front and center when officials from the Southern Nevada Community Health Center in Las Vegas recently made a stop in Pahrump.

Late last month, Community Health Supervisor Bernadette Meily and her team visited the NyE Communities Coalition campus to furnish information on the variety of services the agency provides to Southern Nevada residents.

“We are here to partner with the NyE Communities Coalition,” Meily said. “We’re here to offer cervical screenings, such as pap smears, HPV testing and vaccinations, for those up to 45 years of age who are interested. We also have contraceptive services and offer oral contraceptives, birth control injections, and condoms. We also brought our health educators to talk about the different services under the Southern Nevada Community Health Center.”

We’ll be back

Meily also said she and her staff plan to make regular visits to accommodate Nye County residents, who otherwise may have to visit Las Vegas to take advantage of the services.

“We would like to come here on a frequent basis,” she said. “We want to explore the community to determine the type of services the local residents need. Even though we have not seen a patient yet, we met the people who can help us become successful with this project, which includes our partnership with the coalition, and meeting the state nurse.”

Community support urged

Meily’s colleague, Community Health Supervisor Merylyn Yegon, said plans are now in the works for the agency to work with local officials to determine what additional services can be provided at the next event in Pahrump.

“We just want the support of everybody in the community here on how best to get the word out,” she said. “We can plan to bring in resources from Las Vegas to make sure the community needs are met. We see opportunities to bridge the gap on what services are lacking. The message that we want to communicate is that we are here for Nye County and we want to be part of a healthier community.”

Surveying the needs

Meily, meanwhile, said though she recognizes the need for primary health care throughout Nye County, while at the same time, there are additional needs and services to focus on at present.

“Transportation and finances can be a barrier, so we will be bringing the services where it’s needed through our mobile unit,” she said. “There will be primary care and family planning services too. In the future, we want to provide dental, behavioral and even telehealth services. We also have a survey that we plan to distribute, so we will have an idea on what type of other services the community wants us to provide.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Beatty will host a fireworks s ...
July 4 activities abound in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This year marks the 245th birthday of the United States of America, and towns all around Nye County will be hosting events in celebration of the occasion, giving residents and visitors the chance to head out on Sunday, July 4 to revel in patriotism and unity. Tonopah, Round Mountain, Beatty and Amargosa each have their own activities planned and all are free for the public to enjoy.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows ladies from the Ms. Senior Golde ...
Independence Day parade, festival set Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The past couple of months have been exceptionally busy ones for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force as the group worked to put together its very first Fourth of July celebration and with the event now just one day away, task force members are bubbling with excitement in anticipation of what they are hoping will be a highly successful community gathering.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Donning a detention center jumpsuit, local resident Marco To ...
Man gets life in roommate murder case in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker sentenced Marco Torres, 58, to life in prison for the murder of his cancer-stricken roommate, Jonathan Piper, last April.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2019 shows the scene at Pe ...
Pahrump Fireworks Show sure to be sensational
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“The Fourth of July is the day we celebrate our freedom, which is fought for every day. It is why we are able to come together to enjoy as family and friends, unified with every explosion in the sky as a symbol of that freedom. Come join us, you won’t want to miss it!”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Each year during the July Fourth holiday, dogs who escape th ...
Animal shelter expecting additional holiday guests
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Desert Haven Animal Society issued an important warning this week regarding Independence Day celebrations.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The last time the valley hosted the Pahrump Fall Fest ...
Town of Pahrump striving to host best Fall Festival ever
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic holding the entire country in its grip, for the first time in decades the town of Pahrump missed out on what has become the largest and best known event of the yearly community calendar, the Fall Festival.

Joe Biden. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Biden pledges wildfire aid to Western governors
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

President Joe Biden announced help for Nevada and other Western states grappling with a severe drought and wildfires that have exceeded the number from last year’s season.