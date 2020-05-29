92°F
‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign now underway

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 28, 2020 - 7:19 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Public Safety has a message for motorists throughout the Silver State.

“You don’t get a second chance to buckle up.”

As such, the Nevada Highway Patrol and other Nevada law enforcement agencies are participating in what’s known as the ‘Joining Forces’ program, where NHP troopers and Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be increasing seat belt enforcement efforts, according to a news release.

“While law enforcement continues to conduct traffic stops daily for a multitude of violations, the focus from May 20th through June 2nd will be on the ‘Click it or Ticket’ seat belt enforcement,” the release stated. “Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 10,076 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States in 2017.”

Additionally, the release noted that seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers.

“Wearing your seat belt properly and being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle,” according to the release. “Every year, the Nevada Highway Patrol investigates numerous fatal crashes, or crashes that result in life-altering injuries due to seat belts being worn improperly, or not at all. These tragic crashes and subsequent losses of life are what the Nevada Highway Patrol is trying to prevent through enforcement and education. Seat belts save lives and everyone, front and back, child and adult, needs to remember to buckle up on every trip, every time.”

The Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety provides funding for law enforcement agencies to participate in the ‘Joining Forces’ program to reduce traffic deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

