Come together for the springtime Community Bed Build

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file Sleep in Heavenly Peace has one mission - providing safe, comfortable beds for kids to call their own. Residents of Pahrump and the surrounding areas can help make that happen this May at the springtime Community Bed Build.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace took part in the 2024 Bunks Across America - National Bed Build last September and saw its best turnout ever, something the group hopes to repeat this May during its next big bed build event.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter President Carmen Murzyn, center, is encouraging everyone in the community, from individuals to groups to business members, to head out for the May 10 Community Bed Build.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file When it comes to helping out at the Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed builds, volunteers of all ages and levels of experience are able - and encouraged - to participate.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 30, 2025 - 5:28 am
 

No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!

It’s the motto for the national nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace and for the volunteers who make up the hundreds of chapters around the country, it’s more than just a catchphrase – it’s a mission.

With dedication and determination, these volunteers build brand new bed frames for children in need. Once constructed, the beds are fitted out with mattresses, pillows and bedding and then delivered straight to the homes of youngsters who are always excited to receive a bed to call their very own.

Here in the Pahrump Valley, the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is working year-round to ensure area youth do not have to go to sleep on couches, air mattresses or even worse, floors. To do this, the group collaborates with various other organizations for fairly small-scale bed builds throughout the year and regularly takes part in Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Bunks Across America – National Bed Build Day each September. But sometimes even these activities are not enough to keep pace with the need, so the group turns to the community for a concerted push mirroring what is seen during Bunks Across America.

This May, Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be holding a large Community Bed Build with the goal of constructing as many bed frames as possible in a five-hour period. But in order to see the results they would like, chapter members will require plenty of assistance from their fellow residents.

“We will be having a Community Bed Build again soon,” an enthusiastic Carmen Murzyn told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. As president of the Nye County chapter, Murzyn will be playing lead at the springtime bed build event and she said she is anticipating another fantastic day of sanding, sawing, drilling and painting.

“We’ll be having snacks and cookies at the build, which were donated to us by the Girl Scout troop out here and we’re grateful to them for that,” Murzyn added. “So please come out and help, you don’t have to have any experience and you don’t have to spend the whole day. Just 20 minutes or 30 minutes, whatever time people can spare, every little bit helps!”

And while Sleep in Heavenly Peace is certainly all about building beds, events like the upcoming springtime build also provide an opportunity for something more, the building of individual and community character.

“At Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we believe service is about much more than constructing beds for kids. Our mission… extends to building communities, transforming lives and creating opportunities for personal growth and learning,” the national organization’s website states. “Every bed we build demonstrates the power of service and the incredible potential that emerges when people come together with a shared purpose.”

The Spring Community Bed Build will take place on Saturday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2731 S. Woodchips Rd.

For more information contact Murzyn at Carmen.Murzyn@SHPBeds.org or call 775-910-8921.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

