Comments sought on Amargosa water treatment plant

The Nevada Bureau of Water Pollution Control is seeking public comment on a groundwater discharge permit the administrator proposed to issue to Peacox Charitable Remainder Unitrust for a facility in Amargosa Valley.

Peacox has applied for the permit to continue to operate and maintain a Mar-Wood Wastewater Treatment Plant at 3020 South state Route 373. The plant, which has a design capacity of 20,000 gallons per day, was covered under a permit owned by Horizon Academy, but the private boarding school was taken over in 2019 by New Bench Mark.

Persons wishing to comment upon or object to the proposed determinations should submit their comments or request a hearing in writing postmarked no later than Aug. 6 to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Division of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Water Pollution Control, 901 South Stewart Street, Suite 4001, Carson City, NV 89701.

The request for a hearing must be filed within the comment period and must indicate the interest of the person filing the request and the reasons why a hearing is warranted. All comments or objections received within the 30-day period will be considered in the formulation of final determination regarding the application.

If written comments indicate a significant degree of public interest in the proposed permit, the administrator shall hold a public hearing.

A public notice of such hearing will be issued not less than 30 days prior to the hearing date. If no hearing is held and the determinations of the administrator are substantially changed from the tentative determinations, the administrator will give public notice of the revised determinations. Additional comments and objections will be considered at that time.

The applications, proposed permits, comments received and other information are on file and may be copied, or copies may be obtained, by writing to the above address or by contacting Bonnie Hartley, Bureau of Water Pollution Control, at 775-687-­9502 or at bhartley@ndep.nv.gov

For further information, the fact sheet for this project can be viewed at https://ndep.nv.gov/posts/category/water