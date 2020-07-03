Comments sought on potential parcels for geothermal leasing

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public review of an Environmental Assessment for three parcels of public land nominated for lease in the Oct. 20 Competitive Online Geothermal Lease Sale. These parcels, which have the potential for future geothermal exploration and development, comprise 7,245.62 acres of land in Esmeralda County within the area administered by the Tonopah Field Office.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times

“BLM partners with the Nevada Division of Minerals, tribal governments and private industry to develop geothermal resources,” said Perry Wickham, manager of the Tonopah Field Office. “These lease sales help us respond to the public interest in leasing geothermal resources and contribute to an all-of-the-above approach to energy development on public lands.”

The EA can be viewed at https://go.usa.gov/xwmV5. Comments can be submitted online at the NEPA Register site; mailed to Tonopah Field Office, P.O. Box 911, Tonopah, NV 89049; or emailed to BLM_NV_BMDO_TFO_NonRenewable@blm.gov. Comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. July 30.

Geothermal leases are for an initial 10-year period with 50 percent of the funds disbursed to the state, 25 percent to the respective county and 25 percent in the U.S. Treasury Department.

The Bureau of Land Management manages public lands for many uses, including sustainable energy development.

Each issued lease contains standard stipulations to protect endangered species and cultural resources and ensures that development is safe and environmentally responsible.

After parcels are leased, lessees must submit site-specific proposals for additional in-depth analysis before energy development can begin. BLM Nevada partners with the Nevada Division of Minerals, tribal governments and private industry to develop other geothermal resources.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or questions. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

For more information, contact Jess Harvey, Public Affairs Specialist, Battle Mountain District Office, at 775-635-4054 or jharvey@blm.gov