Community Easter Picnic features egg hunt, train rides

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the Community Easter Picnic shows the Easter Bunny and a youngster posing for a keepsake picture at the 2023 event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times More than 4,000 plastic eggs were filled with candy and given out to area youth at the 2023 Community Easter Picnic. This year's event is set for Saturday, March 30.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Easter Picnic invites families out for a day of free fun, including Easter eggs, lunch, games and activities.

The Easter holiday is nearly upon the valley and that means it’s time for the annual Community Easter Picnic, a shindig put together by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program for the express purpose of gathering the public for a day of fun festivities.

“We have been hosting the Community Easter Picnic event with Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, or PDOP, for over 10 years now. Each year it gets bigger and better!” Pahrump Holiday Task Force Chair Linda Wright enthused. “It’s our way to bring the community together for a barbecue and have our local organizations and businesses share their information in a family-fun environment.”

The Community Easter Picnic will include a no-cost lunch of hamburgers and hotdogs, along with kettle corn, cotton candy and snow cones. There will also be free train rides and a mechanical bull, as well as the ever-popular Egg Extravaganza in which each vendor booth gives out Easter eggs that are being furnished by PDOP. Attendees can simply walk from booth to booth to collect their treats and partake of games and activities.

“The Easter Bunny will be visiting us again this year,” Wright added, noting, “Mr. Bunny will have his own special area for visiting him and for taking pictures. He might just have a few ‘Golden Eggs’ hidden in his Easter basket for some lucky children too. We’ll have to wait and see!”

Wright said the task force could use a hand with running the event so volunteers are always appreciated. To help ensure volunteers are ready to hit the ground running, the task force will be holding a volunteer meeting on Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. at the event venue, Petrack Park. “Look for our sign and table,” Wright said. “We have several positions available. See you there if you would like to help.”

Monetary donations and bottled water would also be helpful but most important, she noted, will be attendees themselves.

“What we need is for the community to come out and enjoy a day of fun, games and activities, great food, meeting old and new friends and finding some wonderful information from our community organizations,” Wright encouraged.

Any organization interested in having a table at the event can sign up by visiting PDOP.info and clicking on the “Community Easter Picnic” link under the “Events” dropdown menu. Participation is free of charge, with the only requirement being that each booth include a game or activity for the youngsters to enjoy.

“We would love to have as many businesses and organizations as possible join us this year and share their information with the community,” Wright stated. “This is a great opportunity for our Pahrump residents and families to get to know these entities and have fun at the same time! But remember, there is no selling at this event, as it is completely free to the community.”

The Community Easter Picnic is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Petrack Park.

For more information email PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com or call 775-419-7857.

