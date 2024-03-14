46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Community Easter Picnic features egg hunt, train rides

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 14, 2024 - 11:16 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the Community Easter Picnic shows the E ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the Community Easter Picnic shows the Easter Bunny and a youngster posing for a keepsake picture at the 2023 event.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times More than 4,000 plastic eggs were filled with candy and give ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times More than 4,000 plastic eggs were filled with candy and given out to area youth at the 2023 Community Easter Picnic. This year's event is set for Saturday, March 30.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Easter Picnic invites families out for a day o ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Easter Picnic invites families out for a day of free fun, including Easter eggs, lunch, games and activities.

The Easter holiday is nearly upon the valley and that means it’s time for the annual Community Easter Picnic, a shindig put together by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force and Pahrump Disability Outreach Program for the express purpose of gathering the public for a day of fun festivities.

“We have been hosting the Community Easter Picnic event with Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, or PDOP, for over 10 years now. Each year it gets bigger and better!” Pahrump Holiday Task Force Chair Linda Wright enthused. “It’s our way to bring the community together for a barbecue and have our local organizations and businesses share their information in a family-fun environment.”

The Community Easter Picnic will include a no-cost lunch of hamburgers and hotdogs, along with kettle corn, cotton candy and snow cones. There will also be free train rides and a mechanical bull, as well as the ever-popular Egg Extravaganza in which each vendor booth gives out Easter eggs that are being furnished by PDOP. Attendees can simply walk from booth to booth to collect their treats and partake of games and activities.

“The Easter Bunny will be visiting us again this year,” Wright added, noting, “Mr. Bunny will have his own special area for visiting him and for taking pictures. He might just have a few ‘Golden Eggs’ hidden in his Easter basket for some lucky children too. We’ll have to wait and see!”

Wright said the task force could use a hand with running the event so volunteers are always appreciated. To help ensure volunteers are ready to hit the ground running, the task force will be holding a volunteer meeting on Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. at the event venue, Petrack Park. “Look for our sign and table,” Wright said. “We have several positions available. See you there if you would like to help.”

Monetary donations and bottled water would also be helpful but most important, she noted, will be attendees themselves.

“What we need is for the community to come out and enjoy a day of fun, games and activities, great food, meeting old and new friends and finding some wonderful information from our community organizations,” Wright encouraged.

Any organization interested in having a table at the event can sign up by visiting PDOP.info and clicking on the “Community Easter Picnic” link under the “Events” dropdown menu. Participation is free of charge, with the only requirement being that each booth include a game or activity for the youngsters to enjoy.

“We would love to have as many businesses and organizations as possible join us this year and share their information with the community,” Wright stated. “This is a great opportunity for our Pahrump residents and families to get to know these entities and have fun at the same time! But remember, there is no selling at this event, as it is completely free to the community.”

The Community Easter Picnic is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Petrack Park.

For more information email PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com or call 775-419-7857.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A sign alongside Thousandaire Blvd. warns drivers of the rou ...
Sales tax question headed to the ballot
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Road conditions in the Pahrump Valley are a sore point for many drivers as well as a source of frustration for the crews dedicated to maintaining them but with only so many road dollars to go around, it can be hard to keep pace with the demand.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Tonopah Main Street is working on the Historical Storytellin ...
How historical storytelling is highlighting Tonopah attractions
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Preserving history for generations to come while simultaneously boosting tourism – that’s the goal of Tonopah Main Street: Historical Storytelling, a project that’s using the digital age to promote all of the fascinating facts about the bygone days of Tonopah.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Bake sales were brisk during the Pahrump Mother's Corner fund ...
Bake sale rakes in $2k for splash pad shade
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Mother’s Corner is on a mission to see the town of Pahrump build a community splash pad but this group of local parents is doing more than just advocating for the project – they are actively raising money to assist with paying for what they all feel will be a crucial addition to it, a shade structure.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 7th Annual Cles Saunders Memorial Veterans' Extravaganza ...
The Veterans Extravaganza – an information hub for former military
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 7th Annual Cles Saunders Memorial Veterans’ Extravaganza took place last week, giving former military service members a chance to learn all about the various resources the area has to offer.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf is resigning effective March 31 ...
Want to be the county clerk? Applications due March 13
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf announced his pending resignation last week and the Nye County Commission must now select someone to assume the soon-to-be-vacated office.

Older resident dies in fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, along with the Nevada State Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the exact cause of a structure fire that claimed the life of a man early Wednesday morning.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at a previous Pahrump Fall F ...
How has the town fared with Fall Festival? Here’s an overview
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce made the decision to divest itself of the Pahrump Fall Festival, the town of Pahrump stepped in to reassume the popular community event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows the area just south of the Johnnie Curve, w ...
Lands set aside for north-end trailhead
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee is working to develop and connect trails throughout Nye County and as part of that effort, lands have now been earmarked for a new trailhead at the northern end of the Pahrump Valley.