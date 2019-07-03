Community news briefs from Pahrump region

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The American flag in Pahrump

Independence Day Parade

Entries for the annual Fourth of July Parade at the Calvada Eye are being accepted.

Organizations, businesses and individuals interested in participating may contact organizer Linda Wright at 775-419-7857 for more information and parade registration forms.

Mammovan in Beatty

Nevada Health Center’s Mammovan , a mobile mammography van, will be performing mammograms for women in the community, regardless of their economic status.

The Mammogram will be in Beatty today, July 3, at the Beatty Senior Center, 150 “A” Avenue from 8 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Call 877-581-6266 to make an appointment.

Powwow fundraising dinner

The Pahrump Powwow committee will be holding a fundraising dinner from 4-7 p.m., Saturday. July 6 at the VFW post on Homestead Road.

It is a donation dinner with a suggested minimum donation of $10 and will consist of chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, choice of brown or white gravy, corn, and rolls.

Free swimming

Swimming at the Pahrump Community Pool is free through July 7, compliments of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club.

Pool hours are 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. adult swim and noon to 6 p.m. open swim.

Swimming lesson signups are closed as all slots have been filled.

Poetry group meets

The Pahrump Community Library’s Sagebrush and Cactus Poetry group will meet at the library at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 6.

The group meets to discuss and share poetry and other forms of written word and is free to anyone aged 18 or over. For more information call the library at 727-5930.

Friends Day Out

RSVP is offering “Friends Day Out/Java Music Club at the Pahrump Senior Center on the first, third and fourth Friday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for lunch, music, conversation and fun.

For more information call Jan Lindsay at 775-253-5791 or Kristie Hanson at 760-220-9876.

USDA food distribution

There will be an appointment only USDA food distribution at New Hope Fellowship Church, 781 West St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, July 12. Call 775-751-1867 to schedule an appointment.

Bring a Nevada driver’s license/ID card, plus proof of address (a recent telephone bill or rent receipt). Bring your own boxes.

Girls’ back to school prep

Middle school and high school-age girls are invited to Covenant Lighthouse Church, 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 401, to select from a variety of clothes, shoes, and school supplies. Participate in makeup demonstrations, clothing tips, and other girl-to-girl advice, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, July 13.

Clothing and school supply donations are requested from the community churches and residents. Contact Nancy at 775-513-5761 for more information.

Favorite Author Book Club

The Pahrump Community Library Favorite Author Book Club will meet at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 16.

This month’s author is Lilian Jackson Braun. Read anything by her and then attend the meeting of this friendly gathering of readers for a discussion and critique.

Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information call the library at 727-5930.

Pahrump Aglow

Pahrump Aglow Community Lighthouse will hold its July meeting at 10 a.m., Friday, July 19, at the Valley Electric Conference center, 800 E. Highway 372.

Guest speaker will be Donna Burchett. For more information call Jacquie at 775-537-9128.

Farmers Market

The Farmers Market, which is held in at the Tractor Supply Store along Highway 372, has changed to its summer hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturdays.

They have local honey, eggs, jams, jellies, lots of fresh locally-grown produce, cottage food products and handmade crafts by local artists and craftsmen.

TOPS programs

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #117 meets on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. at the Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 S. Big Five Road. For information call 775-513-1581.

Chapter #116 meets on Wednesdays at 5 p.m., at Desert Greens, 350 Wilson Road. For information on this TOPS chapter call 775-537-1091.

Chapter #151 meets on Fridays at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave. Weigh-in is from 7-8 a.m. and the meeting is directly after, from 8-9 a.m. For more information or questions call Debbie at 775-910-9970.

Come have fun with a great group of people while losing weight!

Pahrump Gunfighters

The Pahrump Gunfighters meet the first Saturday of the month at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

The local organization performs western skits and gunfights for the public’s enjoyment throughout the year.

They are looking for new members. Anyone interested in joining the group is welcome to attend. For more information call “Gambler Dan” at 775-751-3458.

Children’s clothing drive

First Southern Baptist Church, 4180 N. Highway 160, is sponsoring a donated clothing drive for foster children, infant to 18 years old, in the local area. All donated clothing will be given to foster children at no cost.

Items may be dropped off at the church or they will gladly pick up.

Contact the church at 775-727-6038, 775-910-1445 or at fsbcfoster@gmail.com

Ministry volunteers needed

The Salvation Army, Pahrump Service Center, 721 Buol Road, is looking for volunteers to help in their food distribution ministry. Food is distributed on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To volunteer, call Lynn Hall, service center manager for more information at 775-751-6171.

Arts and crafts for seniors

RSVP hosts a twice-monthly arts and crafts class for seniors.

Classes are held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., on the first and third Thursday of the month at the NyE Community Coalition campus, room 32, located at 1020 E. Wilson Road.

The cost of the class is a $10 donation to RSVP. For more information or to register, call Cheryl at 775-751-8532 or email at ctocco@juno.com

Pahrump Trikers

The Pahrump Trikers, a chapter of Brothers of the Third Wheel, meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Holiday Inn Express. The meetings start at 6 p.m. All trikers are welcome to come and talk trikes.

For information call Tim Mattoon at 907-229-3227.

DAV van drivers needed

Chapter 15 of the Disabled American Veterans currently needs volunteer drivers to drive veterans to medical appointments in Pahrump and Las Vegas.

To volunteer or for more information contact Steven Chase, DAV transportation coordinator, at 702-283-6073 or online at wagonmaster61@yahoo.com.

At the Library

Free computer instruction is available at the library. Computer Classes for beginning-level computer users are offered Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Sign-ups are available at the library (no sign-ups by phone). The Genealogy Class meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. Genealogy guidance & help using Ancestry.com and HeritageQuest.com are provided. No sign-up is necessary. Please call library prior to attending to confirm class time.

All library events are alcohol, tobacco and drug-free.

Yoga class at the library

The Pahrump Community Library, in conjunction with Nye Communities Coalition, is offering “Qigong with Tamalyn” on Thursdays, from 1-2 p.m. The class is free.

This class focuses on creating a strong body-mind connection through gentle movements, emphasizing the whole body, as well as meditation and visualization techniques. Qigong may be helpful in managing stress dealing with chronic pain. Wear loose, comfortable clothing.

Grief support

A faith-based grief support group, to help those who have lost loved ones will meet on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m., at Central Valley Baptist Church, located at 3170 S. Blagg Road.

For more information call the church at 775-209-2535.

Elk Foundation

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is an organization seeking to ensure the future of elk and other wildlife, their habitat and the hunting heritage.

A group of devoted members is revitalizing the Pahrump Chapter. They meet on the second Saturday of the month at 2 p.m. at the China Wok Buffet.

They also will be having their annual banquet in November.

For more information contact Bill Austin at 775-910-9848.

American Legion meets

American Legion Post 22 meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the VFW Post, located at 4651 S. Homestead Road.

All veterans are invited to attend the meeting.

For more information call 702-485-9487.

Chorale needs singers

If you love to sing, the High Desert Chorale, under the direction of Ginger Forbes, has issued a call for singers to join the Chorale.

Sponsored by the Pahrump Arts Council, the Chorale performs two concerts annually, in the winter and the spring, with rehearsals conducted throughout the year. Rehearsals will be conducted weekly at 6:30 p.m. in the LDS church meeting rooms at the corner of Wilson Road and West Street.

Flea Market

The VFW Post at 4651 S. Homestead Road holds a flea market most Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a good selection of vendors. For more information contact the VFW at 727-6072.

Be a Silver Tapper

The Nevada Silver Tappers are looking for some new members.

If you have reached the age of 50, and are looking for a place to dance, meet others and get involved with your community, the Tappers may be for you.

It is great exercise, no experience is required, and there are many opportunities to assist those in need and nonprofit organizations.

For more information call 775-910-1468, 775-727-7011 or via email at slvrtpr@gmail.com.

Toastmasters Club

The Toastmasters are a group dedicated to improving speaking and leadership skills and can help overcome the fear of public speaking, and overcoming nervousness.

They are seeking new members and guests are always welcome at the meetings. They meet at 7 p.m., on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Comstock Park Clubhouse.

For more information call Leo Blundo at 702-595-2269 or Jim McMurray at 775-751-1480.

Alzheimer’s support group

Alzheimer’s Support Group for caregivers meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the NyE Communities Coalition campus. Meetings are from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information contact Barbara Payne at 775-537-2082 or Vince Hedges at 775-727-7944.

Free Italian classes

The Pahrump Community Library is sponsoring free beginning classes to learn to read, speak and write in Italian, and about the Italian culture.

The classes will be held every Wednesday, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Contact the instructor, Mr. Marchetti at leom702@gmail.com for information or questions.

Shadow Mountain Quilters

The Shadow Mountain Quilters, who are 21-years strong, meet every Thursday at the Bob Ruud Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information call Sally at 425-359-5512.

Outreach needs volunteers

Nevada Outreach Training is looking for volunteers to work at their office, the shelter, clothing shields, housekeeping, front desk, with victims and during events. They are also looking for people who are interested in helping pick up and deliver donations.

For more information or to volunteer contact Program Manager Michelle Banuelos at 775-751-1118.

Weight Watchers meet

Join Weight Watchers in Pahrump.

They meet at the NyE Communities Coalition, in room 32, on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., and on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Fiber artists, quilters meet

Pahrump Valley Fiber Artist and Quilters meets every Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

All fiber artists are welcome to join.

For additional information call Susan at 751-4707.

DAV meeting

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 15 meet on the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., at the NyECC activities building on the corner of Wilson and West streets.

For additional information contact them at 537-5051 or at www.dav15nv.org

VFW breakfast

VFW Post 10054 at 4651 Homestead Road, would like to invite you to join them for breakfast on Sunday morning from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., and then come down to join the Ladies Auxiliary on Friday nights for dinner from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

They also have great karaoke every Wednesday starting at 5:00 p.m.

For additional information call 727-6072.

Foster parents needed

In Nevada’s rural communities, many children, including teens and sibling groups are in need of a safe and nurturing home. Foster parents provide a temporary home so these children can heal and feel supported.

Foster parents can be single or married, male or female. They can be working or stay-at-home parents, or retired with grown children.

To learn more on how you can become a licensed foster parent with the state of Nevada call 888-423-2659 or go to www.dcfs.state.nv.us.

RSVP needs drivers

RSVP in Pahrump is in need of drivers and is able to offer mileage reimbursement to volunteer drivers 25 years old and older.

All volunteers must pass a background check.

If you are interested, call Jan Lindsay at 751-5282 and forms will be sent to you, after which a follow-up interview will be scheduled.

West Star Ranch in need of donations

West Star Ranch Animal Rescue and Thrift Store is in need of donations to sell. If you need your donations picked up, please call 727-9273.

They also have many dogs and cats ready to go home with you.

They are a 501C3 no-kill shelter. Boarding is also available.

The thrift store is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is at 780 Manse Road.