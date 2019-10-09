Community news briefs from Pahrump region

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The American flag in Pahrump

DAR meeting at library

The Pahrump Springs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 9:15 a.m., at the Pahrump Community Library, today, Wednesday, Oct. 9.

They will host Ginger Stumne, Nye County public administrator, who will speak on “Are Your Affairs in Order?” Seating is limited.

Blood drive

The Pahrump Community Library will host a blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11.

Walk-ins are welcome or call 877-258-4825 to make an appointment. You can also visit www.bloodhero.com and use PAHRUMPLIBRARY for the code. For additional information call the library at 727-5930.

USDA food distribution

There will be an “appointment only” USDA food distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, at New Hope Fellowship Church, 781 West St.

Call the church at 775-751-1867 to schedule an appointment. Bring your appointment slip, Nevada driver’s license or ID card, and proof of address (current rent receipt, utility or telephone bill).

Please bring your own boxes.

Garden club meets

The Pahrump Valley Garden Club will meet at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave.

They will have a presentation on composting. Anyone interested in gardening is welcome to attend.

Socialites Yard Sale

The Pahrump Valley Socialites will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2790 Hacienda St.

There will be lots of Red Hat Society items, books, household goods, and much more for sale.

Young Eagles event

The Pahrump chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will host a Young Eagles event from 8 a.m. to noon, weather permitting, Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Calvada Meadows Airpark, 900 E. Jenny Circle just east of Highway 160 between Bell Vista Avenue and Simkins Road. They offer free flights to introduce children eight through 17 to private aviation.

Parent or guardian must remain on site. Bottled water and a portable toilet will be available.

Contact Glenna at gjwcaw65 @gmail.com or at 775-537-1097 for more information.

Public Lands Day Cleanup

In celebration of National Public Lands Day, the Bureau of Land Management will hold a cleanup event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the shooting range on Bell Vista Road west of Warren Street. Water, gloves, bags, etc. will be available. All participants will receive an official National Public Lands Day T-shirt and national park pass. For more information email jgrof@blm.gov

Book club meets

The Favorite Author Book Club will meet at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Pahrump Community Library.

This month’s author is Joy Fielding. Read anything by this author then attend the meeting and enjoy discussion and critique at this free, informal, friendly gathering of fellow readers. All are welcome to attend.

Benefit dinner show

A benefit show for Tails of Nye County’s spay and neuter program is being held at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center Saturday, Oct. 19. The $20 ticket price includes dinner and entertainment. Tickets can be purchased at the Tails office, 520 East St., #B, Wednesdays through Saturdays noon to 5 p.m.

Entertainment is being provided by Twilight Productions and there will be raffles and a 50/50 drawing. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 5 p.m. For more information call 702-505-5679 or 702-306-3245.

History center open house

The Pahrump Family History Center, 921 E. Wilson Ave., inside the LDS church, will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19.

All are welcome to this free event to learn and connect their families together.

Pahrump Aglow

All women in the community are invited to attend the Pahrump Aglow Community Lighthouse at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at Valley Electric Conference Center, 800 E. Highway 372.

Guest speaker will be Mary Jo McKean. It will also be the 15th anniversary and a pot luck brunch will be served. Bring something to share!

For information call Jacquie at 775-537-9128.

Democrats meet at new venue

Nye County Democrats will meet at 6 p.m., Oct. 17, at a new venue. They will gather at the Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave.

All Democrats are welcome to attend as there will be a small celebration in honor of the new meeting place.

Educational event

Jobs for American Graduates (JAG), an employment readiness program, is planning a ceremony from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21, in the Pahrump Valley High School Auditorium. A meet and greet is planned after the ceremony (sandwiches and desserts)

Southern Nevada fire restrictions lifted

Wildland fire officials lifted seasonal fire restrictions on public lands in Southern Nevada managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Clark County, National Park Service, Nye County, Mount Charleston Fire Protection District and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Sept. 27, the U.S. government said.

“We would like to thank the public for their prevention efforts this fire season,” Geoff Wallin, BLM fire management officer, said in a statement. “We ask that visitors continue to be safe with campfires and other sources of ignition because brush, grass and trees remain dry from the hot summer temperatures.”

Spring Mountains National Recreation Area fire officials have lifted summer fire restrictions, so the area has returned to year-round fire restrictions, the announcement said.

While the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area is in year-round fire restrictions, no campfires are allowed within one mile of homes in Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon, Cold Creek, Mountain Springs, Trout Canyon, Lovell Canyon and Coal Springs, the announcement also said. “Signs are posted in these areas to remind the public of this restriction.”

Hours change for scenic drive at Red Rock

The 13-mile Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., a change that started Oct. 1, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced.

The Visitors’ Center will continue to be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Red Rock Canyon was designated as Nevada’s first national conservation area. It is located 17 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip on Charleston Boulevard/Nevada Highway 159.

The area includes a LEED-certified visitor center, 13-Mile Scenic Drive, miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, rock climbing, horseback riding, mountain biking, road biking, picnic areas, nature observing and the Red Spring Interpretive Boardwalk.

More information on Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is available at blm.gov/red-rock-canyon-nca

Be a Silver Tapper

The Nevada Silver Tappers are opening up tap classes this month to all beginners over the age of 50. Classes will be held on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m.

It is great exercise, no experience is required, and there are many opportunities to assist those in need and nonprofit organizations.

For more information call Ione DeSantis at 775-910-1408.

Pahrump Obedience Club

The Pahrump Valley Obedience Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Bob Ruud Community Center. They are dedicated to strengthening the bond between owners and their dogs.

The meetings are short informational lectures by members or local professionals. They also have informal weekend training and participate in annual competitions.

For more information visit pvobedienceclub.com or call 702-469-3013 or 775-990-3860.

Friends Day Out

RSVP is offering “Friends Day Out/Java Music Club at the Pahrump Senior Center on the first, third and fourth Friday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for lunch, music, conversation and fun.

For more information call Jan Lindsay at 775-253-5791 or Kristie Hanson at 760-220-9876.

Yoga class at the library

The Pahrump Community Library, in conjunction with Nye Communities Coalition, is offering “Qigong with Tamalyn” on Thursdays, from 11 a.m.-noon. The class is free.

This class focuses on creating a strong body-mind connection through gentle movements, emphasizing the whole body, as well as meditation and visualization techniques. Qigong may be helpful in managing stress dealing with chronic pain. Wear loose, comfortable clothing.

Farmers Market

The Farmers Market, which is held in at the Tractor Supply Store along Highway 372, has changed to its summer hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturdays.

They have local honey, eggs, jams, jellies, lots of fresh locally-grown produce, cottage food products and handmade crafts by local artists and craftsmen.

TOPS programs

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #117 meets on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. at the Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 S. Big Five Road. For information call 775-513-1581.

Chapter #116 meets on Wednesdays at 5 p.m., at Desert Greens, 350 Wilson Road. For information on this TOPS chapter call 775-537-1091.

Chapter #151 meets on Fridays at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave. Weigh-in is from 7-8 a.m. and the meeting is directly after, from 8-9 a.m. For more information or questions call Debbie at 775-910-9970.

Come have fun with a great group of people while losing weight, the group said in its announcement.

Arts and crafts for seniors

RSVP hosts a twice-monthly arts and crafts class for seniors.

Classes are held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., on the first and third Thursday of the month at the NyE Community Coalition campus, room 32, at 1020 E. Wilson Road.

The cost of the class is a $10 donation to RSVP. For more information or to register, call Jan Lindsey at 775-727-9970.

Healing service at New Hope

A healing service will be held on the first Sunday of each month at 6 p.m., at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West St.

If you are sick or in pain, attend and receive your healing. You can also stop by on Wednesday from 9-11 a.m., at the healing rooms.

Pahrump Trikers

The Pahrump Trikers, a chapter of Brothers of the Third Wheel, meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Holiday Inn Express. The meetings start at 6 p.m. All trikers are welcome to come and talk trikes.

For information call Tim Mattoon at 907-229-3227.

Pahrump Gunfighters

The Pahrump Gunfighters meet the first Saturday of the month at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

The local organization performs western skits and gunfights for the public’s enjoyment throughout the year.

They are looking for new members. Anyone interested in joining the group is welcome to attend. For more information call “Gambler Dan” at 775-751-3458.

DAV van drivers needed

Chapter 15 of the Disabled American Veterans currently needs volunteer drivers to drive veterans to medical appointments in Pahrump and Las Vegas.

To volunteer or for more information contact Steven Chase, DAV transportation coordinator, at 702-283-6073 or online at wagonmaster61@yahoo.com.

At the library

Free computer instruction is available at the library. Computer Classes for beginning-level computer users are offered Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Sign-ups are available at the library (no sign-ups by phone).

The Genealogy Class meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. Genealogy guidance and help using Ancestry.com and HeritageQuest.com are provided. No sign-up is necessary. Please call library prior to attending to confirm class time.

All library events are alcohol, tobacco and drug-free.

Grief support

A faith-based grief support group, to help those who have lost loved ones will meet on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m., at Central Valley Baptist Church, located at 3170 S. Blagg Road.

For more information call the church at 775-209-2535.

Elk Foundation

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is an organization seeking to ensure the future of elk and other wildlife, their habitat and the hunting heritage.

A group of devoted members is revitalizing the Pahrump Chapter. They meet on the second Saturday of the month at 2 p.m. at the China Wok Buffet.

They also will be having their annual banquet in November.

For more information contact Bill Austin at 775-910-9848.

American Legion meets

American Legion Post 22 meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the VFW Post, located at 4651 S. Homestead Road.

All veterans are invited to attend the meeting.

For more information call 702-485-9487.

Chorale needs singers

If you love to sing, the High Desert Chorale, under the direction of Ginger Forbes, has issued a call for singers to join the Chorale.

Sponsored by the Pahrump Arts Council, the Chorale performs two concerts annually, in the winter and the spring, with rehearsals conducted throughout the year. Rehearsals will be conducted weekly at 6:30 p.m. in the LDS church meeting rooms at the corner of Wilson Road and West Street.

Flea Market

The VFW Post at 4651 S. Homestead Road holds a flea market most Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a good selection of vendors. For more information contact the VFW at 727-6072.

Toastmasters Club

The Toastmasters is a group dedicated to improving speaking and leadership skills and can help overcome the fear of public speaking, and overcoming nervousness.

They are seeking new members and guests are always welcome at the meetings. They meet at 7 p.m., on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Comstock Park Clubhouse.

For more information call Leo Blundo at 702-595-2269 or Jim McMurray at 775-751-1480.

Alzheimer’s support group

Alzheimer’s Support Group for caregivers meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the NyE Communities Coalition campus. Meetings are from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information contact Barbara Payne at 775-537-2082 or Vince Hedges at 775-727-7944.

Free Italian classes

The Pahrump Community Library is sponsoring free beginning classes to learn to read, speak and write in Italian, and about the Italian culture.

The classes will be held every Wednesday, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Contact the instructor, Mr. Marchetti at leom702@gmail.com for information or questions.

Shadow Mountain Quilters

The Shadow Mountain Quilters, who are 21-years strong, meet every Thursday at the Bob Ruud Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information call Sally at 425-359-5512.

Outreach needs volunteers

Nevada Outreach Training is looking for volunteers to work at their office, the shelter, clothing shields, housekeeping, front desk, with victims and during events. They are also looking for people who are interested in helping pick up and deliver donations.

For more information or to volunteer contact Program Manager DJ Mills at 775-751-1118.

Weight Watchers meet

Join Weight Watchers in Pahrump.

They meet at the NyE Communities Coalition, in room 32, on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., and on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Fiber artists, quilters meet

Pahrump Valley Fiber Artist and Quilters meets every Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

All fiber artists are welcome to join.

For additional information call Susan at 751-4707.

DAV meeting

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 15 meet on the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., at the NyECC activities building on the corner of Wilson and West streets.

For additional information contact them at 537-5051 or at www.dav15nv.org

VFW breakfast

VFW Post 10054 at 4651 Homestead Road, would like to invite you to join them for breakfast on Sunday morning from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., and then come down to join the Ladies Auxiliary on Friday nights for dinner from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

They also have great karaoke every Wednesday starting at 5:00 p.m.

For additional information call 727-6072.

Foster parents needed

In Nevada’s rural communities, many children, including teens and sibling groups are in need of a safe and nurturing home. Foster parents provide a temporary home so these children can heal and feel supported.

Foster parents can be single or married, male or female. They can be working or stay-at-home parents, or retired with grown children.

To learn more on how you can become a licensed foster parent with the state of Nevada call 888-423-2659 or go to www.dcfs.state.nv.us.

RSVP needs drivers

RSVP in Pahrump is in need of drivers and is able to offer mileage reimbursement to volunteer drivers 25 years old and older.

All volunteers must pass a background check.

If you are interested, call Jan Lindsay at 751-5282 and forms will be sent to you, after which a follow-up interview will be scheduled.

West Star Ranch in need of donations

West Star Ranch Animal Rescue and Thrift Store is in need of donations to sell. If you need your donations picked up, please call 727-9273.

They also have many dogs and cats ready to go home with you.

They are a 501C3 no-kill shelter. Boarding is also available.

The thrift store is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is at 780 Manse Road.