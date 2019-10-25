Community news briefs from Pahrump region

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The American flag in Pahrump

Nevada Day closures

Nye County government, county schools and state offices are set to be closed today, Friday, Oct. 25 in observance of Nevada Day. Federal offices, including U.S. post offices, remain open. Contact private businesses and banks to check on their hours. The DMV is closed today and Saturday. Though Oct. 31 is the date Nevada was admitted to the Union in 1864, the state holiday is observed the last Friday in October.

Rotary Cash Extravaganza

Pahrump Valley Rotary will be holding their annual Cash Extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Pahrump Nugget Ballroom from 2-6 p.m. The grand prize is $10,000.

Door prizes, a silent auction, a free photo booth and a Halloween costume contest will also be part of the festivities.

A prime rib dinner is available for $25 per person. Tickets at the door admit two for $75.

For more information or tickets call Barbara Thompson at 775-764-0681. All are welcome!

Prescription drug take-back

On Oct. 26th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will have collection sites in Nye County at Smith’s in Pahrump and at Raley’s in Tonopah, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook.

“For the first time, the DEA will now accept vaping devices and cartridges at collection sites,” the post said.

Visitor gateway closed on Monday

The Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway at 2525 Kyle Canyon Road on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Spring Mountains National Recreation Area will be closed on Monday, Oct 28 due to a planned, extended power outage by NV Energy, the Forest Service said in a Facebook post.

NV Energy will be upgrading and repairing their equipment in the Kyle Canyon area of the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the post stated.

The public is encouraged to visit the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Desert National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center (16001 Corn Creek Road), which is around 40 minutes from the Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway and open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please visit the following website for driving directions: bit.ly/DNWRVisitorCenterDirections

Blood drive is upcoming

The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club is sponsoring their Semi-Annual Vitalant Blood Drive Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2. It runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. The blood drive will take place at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center next to the bowling alley. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are always welcome. For additional information, please visit bloodhero.com or contact Mike Hines at 702-236-6984.

Angel Tree program

The Salvation Army is now accepting applicants for their Angel Tree program, a program to ensure children age birth to 12 years, as well as older children with learning disabilities, receive a gift at Christmas time.

Signups are at the Salvation Army Service Center, 721 Buol Road. Parent or guardian may pick up the required form and return it Monday – Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Angel Tree tags will be hung on trees at businesses throughout Pahrump. Those desiring to donate a gift to a child are encouraged to take one or more tags from the tree. Unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at the Service Center location.

For more information call Jon Watt or Dwanah Tajalle at 775-751-6181.

Penny auction

The Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 781 Gamebird Road will be holding their annual Penny Auction Sunday, Oct. 27 in the church hall.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The $5 admission includes one sheet of tickets and light refreshments. additional ticket sheets are $3 each. It promises to be fun for the whole family.

Red Rock Audubon Society

The Red Rock Audubon Society will meet Monday, Oct. 28, at Great Basin College, room 105, 551 E. Calvada Blvd. Social time starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 6:30.

Red Rock Audubon Society Conservation Chairperson John Hiatt will discuss threats to bird species and steps we can take to help them survive, even in our own backyard.

Meetings are free and membership is not required.

IRS celebrates military families

As part of National Work and Family Month, the Internal Revenue Service reminds military families that they often qualify for specific tax rules and benefits.

National Work and Family Month was established in 2003 by a Senate resolution. October was chosen to help communicate and celebrate progress towards creating more flexible work environments and helping individuals better balance their work-life commitments, the IRS said.

Members of the military and their families often qualify for tax benefits that could lower the tax they owe or allow them more time to file and pay their federal taxes.

As part of National Work and Family month, the IRS also reminds military families about opportunities available within the agency. The IRS Veterans’ Employment Program Office is designed to provide quality training and work experience to wounded warriors and veterans.

The program helps veterans who qualify for special hiring authority seek employment at the IRS and also offers them non-paid internship opportunities.

For more information, go to irs.gov

Rural areas focus of effort

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the launch of the Centers of Community Prosperity, designed to increase the capacity of rural and underserved communities across the country.

The program is administered by the USDA Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement, the USDA announced.

The Centers of Community Prosperity will convene stakeholders including local, state, federal and tribal partners, land-grant universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, tribal colleges and universities, historically black colleges and universities, national development organizations, non-proﬁt organizations, faith leaders, veterans, and youth organizations.

“USDA is committed to customer-focused outreach,” Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement Director Mike Beatty said. “That means developing quality mechanisms for rural and underserved communities to address and offer solutions to their communal challenges, while USDA connects them to resources and tools.”

For more, go to usda.gov

Dementia workshop

A CarePRO program, helping family caregivers of people with dementia, will hold a workshop from 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29 at NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

The workshop is designed to help develop the skills needed to care for someone with dementia or memory loss.

For more information or to register call 800-272-3900.

Trunk or Treat events

Here are some of the Trunk or Treat events going on Halloween night in the Pahrump area:

Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road, giving candy, hot dogs, snacks, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Tractor Supply, 900 E. Highway 372, giving out candy from 4-7 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 1100 Second St., giving out candy from 4-6:30 p.m., in the parking lot

Burn moratorium being lifted

Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue will lift the burn moratorium at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, the department announced.

Open burning is subject to Pahrump Town Ordinance and includes the requirement for property owners to acquire a burn permit with valid liability property insurance, the department said. Burn permits are issued Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday at Fire Station #1 at 300 N. Highway 160 from 9 a.m. to noon, the department said;

Beatty Library District

The Beatty Library District has applied for and received a Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant through the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) in the amount of $5,250 for fiscal year 2020.

This grant will greatly assist the library in providing beneficial programs to Beatty.

Peanut brittle time

Peanut brittle season is now open at the Church of the Pentecost.

For information on a little taste of heaven call Tina Monroe at 775-727-6681.

Friday Fish Fry

Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church will hold a Friday fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 1 in the church hall.

They will be serving baked or fried fish dinners and fish tacos. New England clam chowder will also be available as well as drinks and desserts.

Smart driver class

The Pahrump Community Library will host an AARP Smart Driver class at 12:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28. Call 775-537-4366 to register.

For more information call 877-846-3299 or go to www.aarp.org/drive.

Valor Quilters

Nye County Valor Quilters will hold a ceremony to honor 35 local veterans with beautiful hand-made quilts at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Pahrump Valley High School gymnasium.

The entire community is invited to attend.

Family Fall Festival

Faith Fellowship church, 2190 N. Blagg Road will host a free Family Fall Festival from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2.

There will be about 20 game and activity booths, with music, crafts, candy, and a bounce house and promises to be fun for the whole family.

Moose donation dinner

The Moose Lodge, 1100 E. Second St., will hold a Donation Meatloaf Dinner, at their lodge, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Saturday Nov. 9. The dinner will include mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and salad. There will be lots of mystery raffles.

Proceeds will benefit the Moose building and maintenance fund as well as their twin cities, Mooseheart for children and Moosehaven for senior members. All are invited to attend.

Pahrump Aglow

All women in the community are invited to attend the November Pahrump Aglow Community Lighthouse at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 15, at Valley Electric Conference Center, 800 E. Highway 372.

Guest speaker will be Eula Bousman. For information call Jacquie at 775-537-9128.

Elk Foundation banquet

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Pahrump Chapter will hold their Big Game Banquet at the Mountain Falls Golf Course, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. Raffles, trips. a live auction, a silent auction, firearms, hunting gear and more will be part of the evening’s entertainment.

For tickets call 702-815-5487 or go to events.rmef.org and search for the Pahrump Chapter. Seating is limited.

Beading Hearts

Join local beaders at 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays at the Pahrump Senior Center.

This fun group has been meeting for more than 10 years. They do projects selected and taught by other beaders or you can work on your own project. all levels of experience are welcome.

Be a Silver Tapper

The Nevada Silver Tappers are opening up tap classes this month to all beginners over the age of 50. Classes will be held on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m.

It is great exercise, no experience is required, and there are many opportunities to assist those in need and nonprofit organizations.

For more information call Ione DeSantis at 775-910-1408.

Pahrump Obedience Club

The Pahrump Valley Obedience Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Bob Ruud Community Center. They are dedicated to strengthening the bond between owners and their dogs.

The meetings are short informational lectures by members or local professionals. They also have informal weekend training and participate in annual competitions.

For more information visit pvobedienceclub.com or call 702-469-3013 or 775-990-3860.

Friends Day Out

RSVP is offering “Friends Day Out/Java Music Club at the Pahrump Senior Center on the first, third and fourth Friday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for lunch, music, conversation and fun.

For more information call Jan Lindsay at 775-253-5791 or Kristie Hanson at 760-220-9876.

Yoga class at the library

The Pahrump Community Library, in conjunction with Nye Communities Coalition, is offering “Qigong with Tamalyn” on Thursdays, from 11 a.m.-noon. The class is free.

This class focuses on creating a strong body-mind connection through gentle movements, emphasizing the whole body, as well as meditation and visualization techniques. Qigong may be helpful in managing stress dealing with chronic pain. Wear loose, comfortable clothing.

Farmers Market

The Farmers Market, which is held in at the Tractor Supply Store along Highway 372, has changed to its summer hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturdays.

They have local honey, eggs, jams, jellies, lots of fresh locally-grown produce, cottage food products and handmade crafts by local artists and craftsmen.

TOPS programs

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #117 meets on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. at the Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 S. Big Five Road. For information call 775-513-1581.

Chapter #116 meets on Wednesdays at 5 p.m., at Desert Greens, 350 Wilson Road. For information on this TOPS chapter call 775-537-1091.

Chapter #151 meets on Fridays at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave. Weigh-in is from 7-8 a.m. and the meeting is directly after, from 8-9 a.m. For more information or questions call Debbie at 775-910-9970.

Come have fun with a great group of people while losing weight, the group said in its announcement.

Arts and crafts for seniors

RSVP hosts a twice-monthly arts and crafts class for seniors.

Classes are held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., on the first and third Thursday of the month at the NyE Community Coalition campus, room 32, at 1020 E. Wilson Road.

The cost of the class is a $10 donation to RSVP. For more information or to register, call Jan Lindsey at 775-727-9970.

Healing service at New Hope

A healing service will be held on the first Sunday of each month at 6 p.m., at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West St.

If you are sick or in pain, attend and receive your healing. You can also stop by on Wednesday from 9-11 a.m., at the healing rooms.

Pahrump Trikers

The Pahrump Trikers, a chapter of Brothers of the Third Wheel, meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Holiday Inn Express. The meetings start at 6 p.m. All trikers are welcome to come and talk trikes.

For information call Tim Mattoon at 907-229-3227.

Pahrump Gunfighters

The Pahrump Gunfighters meet the first Saturday of the month at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

The local organization performs western skits and gunfights for the public’s enjoyment throughout the year.

They are looking for new members. Anyone interested in joining the group is welcome to attend. For more information call “Gambler Dan” at 775-751-3458.

DAV van drivers needed

Chapter 15 of the Disabled American Veterans currently needs volunteer drivers to drive veterans to medical appointments in Pahrump and Las Vegas.

To volunteer or for more information contact Steven Chase, DAV transportation coordinator, at 702-283-6073 or online at wagonmaster61@yahoo.com.

At the library

Free computer instruction is available at the library. Computer Classes for beginning-level computer users are offered Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Sign-ups are available at the library (no sign-ups by phone).

The Genealogy Class meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. Genealogy guidance and help using Ancestry.com and HeritageQuest.com are provided. No sign-up is necessary. Please call library prior to attending to confirm class time.

All library events are alcohol, tobacco and drug-free.

Grief support

A faith-based grief support group, to help those who have lost loved ones will meet on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m., at Central Valley Baptist Church, located at 3170 S. Blagg Road.

For more information call the church at 775-209-2535.

Elk Foundation

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is an organization seeking to ensure the future of elk and other wildlife, their habitat and the hunting heritage.

A group of devoted members is revitalizing the Pahrump Chapter. They meet on the second Saturday of the month at 2 p.m. at the China Wok Buffet.

They also will be having their annual banquet in November.

For more information contact Bill Austin at 775-910-9848.

American Legion meets

American Legion Post 22 meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the VFW Post, located at 4651 S. Homestead Road.

All veterans are invited to attend the meeting.

For more information call 702-485-9487.

Chorale needs singers

If you love to sing, the High Desert Chorale, under the direction of Ginger Forbes, has issued a call for singers to join the Chorale.

Sponsored by the Pahrump Arts Council, the Chorale performs two concerts annually, in the winter and the spring, with rehearsals conducted throughout the year. Rehearsals will be conducted weekly at 6:30 p.m. in the LDS church meeting rooms at the corner of Wilson Road and West Street.

Flea Market

The VFW Post at 4651 S. Homestead Road holds a flea market most Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a good selection of vendors. For more information contact the VFW at 727-6072.

Toastmasters Club

The Toastmasters is a group dedicated to improving speaking and leadership skills and can help overcome the fear of public speaking, and overcoming nervousness.

They are seeking new members and guests are always welcome at the meetings. They meet at 7 p.m., on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Comstock Park Clubhouse.

For more information call Leo Blundo at 702-595-2269 or Jim McMurray at 775-751-1480.

Alzheimer’s support group

Alzheimer’s Support Group for caregivers meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the NyE Communities Coalition campus. Meetings are from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information contact Barbara Payne at 775-537-2082 or Vince Hedges at 775-727-7944.

Free Italian classes

The Pahrump Community Library is sponsoring free beginning classes to learn to read, speak and write in Italian, and about the Italian culture.

The classes will be held every Wednesday, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Contact the instructor, Mr. Marchetti at leom702@gmail.com for information or questions.

Shadow Mountain Quilters

The Shadow Mountain Quilters, who are 21-years strong, meet every Thursday at the Bob Ruud Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information call Sally at 425-359-5512.

Outreach needs volunteers

Nevada Outreach Training is looking for volunteers to work at their office, the shelter, clothing shields, housekeeping, front desk, with victims and during events. They are also looking for people who are interested in helping pick up and deliver donations.

For more information or to volunteer contact Program Manager DJ Mills at 775-751-1118.

Weight Watchers meet

Join Weight Watchers in Pahrump.

They meet at the NyE Communities Coalition, in room 32, on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., and on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Fiber artists, quilters meet

Pahrump Valley Fiber Artist and Quilters meets every Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

All fiber artists are welcome to join.

For additional information call Susan at 751-4707.

DAV meeting

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 15 meet on the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., at the NyECC activities building on the corner of Wilson and West streets.

For additional information contact them at 537-5051 or at www.dav15nv.org

VFW breakfast

VFW Post 10054 at 4651 Homestead Road, would like to invite you to join them for breakfast on Sunday morning from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., and then come down to join the Ladies Auxiliary on Friday nights for dinner from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

They also have great karaoke every Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.

For additional information call 727-6072.

Foster parents needed

In Nevada’s rural communities, many children, including teens and sibling groups are in need of a safe and nurturing home. Foster parents provide a temporary home so these children can heal and feel supported.

Foster parents can be single or married, male or female. They can be working or stay-at-home parents, or retired with grown children.

To learn more on how you can become a licensed foster parent with the state of Nevada call 888-423-2659 or go to www.dcfs.state.nv.us.

RSVP needs drivers

RSVP in Pahrump is in need of drivers and is able to offer mileage reimbursement to volunteer drivers 25 years old and older.

All volunteers must pass a background check.

If you are interested, call Jan Lindsay at 751-5282 and forms will be sent to you, after which a follow-up interview will be scheduled.

West Star Ranch in need of donations

West Star Ranch Animal Rescue and Thrift Store is in need of donations to sell. If you need your donations picked up, please call 727-9273.

They also have many dogs and cats ready to go home with you.

They are a 501C3 no-kill shelter. Boarding is also available.

The thrift store is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is at 780 Manse Road.