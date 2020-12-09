55°F
Complaints rise about entering, exiting local businesses

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 8, 2020 - 7:05 pm
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis spoke about limited access at some retailers in town, amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Lewis said he's received unsigned letters with no contact information from individuals complaining they can’t get access to all of the doorways at the front of the businesses.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times According to its corporate website, all Walmart stores will allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity. Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis addressed concerns from members of the community regarding restricted access to area retailers in town amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

At present, Walmart and other ‘Big Box’ stores in Pahrump have implemented guidelines on how many customers can shop in the store at any given time, as well as limiting access when entering and exiting the business.

“I want to remind the public about it, because there is some confusion,” Lewis said. “We received unsigned letters with no contact information and it complains about the retailers in Pahrump because they can’t get access to all of the doorways at the front of the building. With COVID-19, there are restrictions in place for occupancy in commercial structures, and they can control those doorways to allow effective access to the store.”

Additionally, Lewis went on to say that the businesses cannot actually lock you into the building.

“They can stop you from going in through all of the doors, but they can’t prevent you from exiting all of the emergency exit doors,” he noted. “Most of the box stores have breakaway front doors, so you can easily get out from the inside, because when you put pressure on them, they just open up and that meets the fire code. Your inability to get in from the outside can be restricted, however, there are some misunderstandings that simply because they can’t get inside the door, that is breaking the fire code, but that’s not true because we have tools that would take care of that. We just want to get that information out.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Virtual career fair scheduled to outline Army opportunities
Virtual career fair scheduled to outline Army opportunities
Staff Writer

United States Army Recruiting is hosting a virtual career fair Thursday, Dec. 10, to educate interested individuals about full-time and part-time careers available in 150 specialties.

Sisolak taps Dilger to head Agency for Nuclear Projects
Sisolak taps Dilger to head Agency for Nuclear Projects
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced the appointment of Fred Dilger as the executive director for the Agency for Nuclear Projects.

Initial allocation of COVID vaccines for state announced
Initial allocation of COVID vaccines for state announced
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services received official notice from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the state’s December COVID-19 vaccine allocation.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Pahrump family provides free cookies with light show

Sisolak directive eases hiring of emergency substitute teachers
Sisolak directive eases hiring of emergency substitute teachers
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Nov. 30 signed an emergency regulation making it easier for Nevada’s school districts and charter schools to hire critically needed substitute teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conservationists file appeal to stop solar project near Pahrump
Conservationists file appeal to stop solar project near Pahrump
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada conservation group, Basin and Range Watch, along with Western Watersheds Project, filed an appeal to the recently approved Yellow Pine Solar Project with the BLM Southern Nevada District Office.

Joint venture aims to bring capital to rural health care
Joint venture aims to bring capital to rural health care
Staff Report

Stroudwater Associates, the nation’s leading source of strategic, operational, and financial strategy for rural, community and county-district owned hospitals, announced a joint venture with Greater Commercial Lending, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union, to help rural health care businesses access USDA guaranteed loans.