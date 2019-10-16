66°F
News

Congressman Horsford of Nevada to sponsor bill that caps Medicare drug costs

By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 16, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

WASHINGTON — In an attempt to cut through roadblocks in Congress, Reps. Steven Horsford of Nevada and Kendra Horn of Oklahoma are introducing legislation on Friday that would cap out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors with Medicare.

The bill would cap drug costs for 46 million patients who have Medicare Part D at $2,000 per year for lifesaving drugs like insulin.

“Stories of Nevadans struggling to afford their lifesaving medications are not unique to our state,” said Horsford, a Democrat, whose district includes Nye County.

The high cost of prescription drugs forces too many seniors to choose between putting food on the table and lifesaving medications, said Horn, a fellow Democrat.

The legislation is expected to be taken up in the House Ways and Means Committee next week.

A cap on prescription drugs also is contained in a health care package introduced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., this year.

Though Democrats, Republicans and the White House support a cap on Medicare out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs, other measures in House and Senate versions of health care legislation could become an obstacle for passing a larger, more encompassing bill.

The Horsford/Horn bill, called the Capping Drug Costs for Seniors Act, could move through Congress as stand-alone legislation if other bills stall because of partisan gridlock.

THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commission Chairman and Regional Transport ...
Pothole help arrives in Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It is no secret that road conditions in the Pahrump Valley are a continual concern for residents and source of frequent complaints, with Nye County Public Works road department crews waging battle after battle against one of the most prevalent problems, potholes.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Jerry Ragg, owner and artist at Mural Decor, paints the Nor ...
Seaside look setting sail for Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Owners of a fish and chip restaurant in Washington are bringing the tastes of the Northwest’s waterfront to Pahrump, along with a collection of actor John Wayne memorabilia.

Thinkstock The largest weekly volatility with gas prices continues to happen in West Coast stat ...
Nevada gas prices third highest in USA
Staff Report

Despite an unseasonal spike in demand, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest data sets, gas prices are decreasing for the majority of motorists across the country, AAA reported this week.

‘Outraged’ Gov. Sisolak puts task force on Nevada marijuana enforcement
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced immediate action to tighten regulation of Nevada’s marijuana industry in response to federal charges that foreign nationals sought to enter the industry by buying political influence.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, pictured here with his s ...
Pahrump’s Hafen II named to key position in Trump’s Nevada campaign
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With just more than a year until the 2020 presidential election, the campaigns for the contenders are quickly establishing roots all over the country and it is no different for President Donald Trump, who has set his sights on another four years as America’s commander-in-chief.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal The south portal to a five-mile tunnel in Yucca Mountain 9 ...
Yucca Mountain foe Nita Lowey retiring from Congress
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., who was instrumental in blocking funding to revive the stalled Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository, announced she will retire from Congress.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's Salvation Army Service Center on Buol Road may rel ...
Salvation Army Service Center may relocate in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Just days after area residents learned that Pahrump’s Salvation Army Thrift Store at 240 Dahlia St., will cease operations at the end of this month, additional information has emerged regarding its possible future.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Oct. 12 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $19 million.