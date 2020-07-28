101°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Convenience store clerk arrested in Nye County

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 28, 2020 - 4:26 pm
 

A Pahrump woman is out of a job following her recent arrest.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy John Tolle was dispatched to the Horizon Market at 840 Highway 372 on July 20, at approximately 6:20 a.m.

“During the investigation, it was reported by the store manager that approximately $2,000 in cash was taken from the store safe by an employee over the course of a few days,” Tolle’s arrest report stated. “The manager reviewed store video which showed an employee, identified as Pamela Hollimon, taking cash from the safe and placing it in her pocket then leaving.”

Upon interviewing Hollimon, Tolle noted that she actually admitted to taking the money and gambled it all away, according to the report.

“Ms. Holliman admitted that she has been doing this over the course of a week, taking money from the business, then going to Dotty’s Casino, with the intent to obtain money, goods, or services, under a false pretense,” the report stated. “Ms. Hollimon, an employee of Horizon Market, stole money she was entrusted with, from the owner of the business, converting it for her personal gain.”

The report went on to state that Hollimon was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement, burglary of a business and attempting to obtain property by false pretenses and booked into the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images To assist tax professionals with the security basics, the IRS, state tax agencies ...
IRS offers tips for tax pros working at home
Staff Report

With cyberthieves active during COVID-19, the Internal Revenue Service and the Security Summit partners on Tuesday urged tax professionals to review critical security steps to ensure they are fully protecting client data whether working in the office or a remote location.

Las Vegas Review-Journal A Nevada State Bank sign outside of the bank which is located at 750 E ...
SBA names Nevada State Bank Nevada’s top lender
Staff Report

The Small Business Administration Nevada District office named Nevada State Bank the number one statewide lender for its commitment to providing critical capital to Nevada’s small businesses in 2019.

University of Nevada, Extension The webinar, “Market Research: Using Data to Grow Your Small ...
Extension’s summer series turns to market research
Staff Report

With COVID-19 posing more and more challenges to small businesses, having and understanding pertinent data can help businesses make adjustments to improve their chances of success. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering an online town hall this Wednesday and a webinar this Friday on market research and finding and using data to grow small businesses.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters at a briefing Mond ...
Bars to remain closed in Nye, Clark, Elko, Washoe
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Bars, pubs, taverns and wineries will remain closed in Nye, Clark, Elko and Washoe counties as Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a transition to a long-term mitigation strategy in the fight against COVID-19.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School as shown in a file photo. The Nye ...
Electronics keys this year’s back-to-school spending
Staff Report

With ongoing uncertainty about the school year, families are prioritizing more technology in this year’s back-to-school budgets to accommodate online and distance learning.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Initial unemployment claims continue moderate increase
Staff Report

Initial unemployment claims have risen for the fourth consecutive week while continued claims are back above 300,000 according to Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation data.

Getty Images The decision was 5-4, with Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaug ...
Supreme Court rules against Nevada church
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday denied a petition from Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley in Dayton that argued a policy limiting in-person church attendance to 50 during the coronavirus pandemic violated the Constitution.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Pahrump Valley Winery on Friday, July 28, 2017. The win ...
Pahrump winery remains without a license to serve
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Winery will stay without a license for the next several weeks after action by the Nye County Liquor Board on Tuesday—extending the rift between the board and the winery that was put on display in recent weeks.

Abell Gebre
Man arrested after refusing to leave Area 51 site
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man eager to tour the Nevada National Security Site, also known as Area 51, was placed under arrest on a trespassing charge this month.