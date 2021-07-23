Conversations with Nevada AG Ford continues

Some of the country’s most vulnerable populations are children and the elderly and it is just these populations that will be the subject of the next segment in a series of public outreach sessions from the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, which will continue its Conversations with AG Ford initiative this coming Wednesday.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford

The next segment of Conversations with AG Ford will feature Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford along with Missing and Exploited Children Advocate Alissa Engler and Investigators of Children and Elderly Persons.

“This will be a discussion on child and elderly exploitation, the warning signs of exploitation, how exploitation is prosecuted and the resources utilized to recover missing children,” a press release from the Nevada AG’s Office announced.

This is the sixth segment of the AG’s offices outreach effort, with five others held throughout 2021. Conversations with AG Ford kicked off in February with the subject of Medicaid fraud the focus and this was followed by a discussion centering on the office’s Constituent Services Unit and Investigation Division in March.

The April conversation delved into the AG’s office’s Worker’s Compensation Fraud Unit, May’s discussion examined the office’ Bureau of Consumer Protection and June’s event was focused on the Insurance Fraud Unit.

For those who may have missed any of the five previous topics, the videos of those conversations can be found on the Nevada Attorney General’s Youtube page.

The Conversations with AG Ford segment centered on the exploitation of children and the elderly will take place this Wednesday, July 28 at 4 p.m. The event will be broadcast live on the online platform Lifesize, although participants do not need to have a Lifesize account to take part.

Ford, Engler and the office’s children and elderly investigators will take questions from the media and the public. Members of the public will be able to submit their queries live through the chat bar located on the right-hand side of the screen.

To participate or view the event visit https://bit.ly/3dk7Im0

