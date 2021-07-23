97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Conversations with Nevada AG Ford continues

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 23, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford

Some of the country’s most vulnerable populations are children and the elderly and it is just these populations that will be the subject of the next segment in a series of public outreach sessions from the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, which will continue its Conversations with AG Ford initiative this coming Wednesday.

The next segment of Conversations with AG Ford will feature Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford along with Missing and Exploited Children Advocate Alissa Engler and Investigators of Children and Elderly Persons.

“This will be a discussion on child and elderly exploitation, the warning signs of exploitation, how exploitation is prosecuted and the resources utilized to recover missing children,” a press release from the Nevada AG’s Office announced.

This is the sixth segment of the AG’s offices outreach effort, with five others held throughout 2021. Conversations with AG Ford kicked off in February with the subject of Medicaid fraud the focus and this was followed by a discussion centering on the office’s Constituent Services Unit and Investigation Division in March.

The April conversation delved into the AG’s office’s Worker’s Compensation Fraud Unit, May’s discussion examined the office’ Bureau of Consumer Protection and June’s event was focused on the Insurance Fraud Unit.

For those who may have missed any of the five previous topics, the videos of those conversations can be found on the Nevada Attorney General’s Youtube page.

The Conversations with AG Ford segment centered on the exploitation of children and the elderly will take place this Wednesday, July 28 at 4 p.m. The event will be broadcast live on the online platform Lifesize, although participants do not need to have a Lifesize account to take part.

Ford, Engler and the office’s children and elderly investigators will take questions from the media and the public. Members of the public will be able to submit their queries live through the chat bar located on the right-hand side of the screen.

To participate or view the event visit https://bit.ly/3dk7Im0

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada State Engineer Adam Sullivan has been confirmed in t ...
Adam Sullivan confirmed as Nevada State Engineer
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After serving as “acting” Nevada state engineer and administrator of the Nevada Division of Water Resources (NDWR) for the past seven months, Adam Sullivan has now been confirmed in those positions, with his official appointment reported in a press release issued Tuesday, July 20.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the 2020 Back to School Fair shows the ...
Pahrump Back to School Fair set for July 31
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It is once again that time of year when parents and students must turn their thoughts to the coming school term and begin preparing for another nine months of academic endeavors. With the 2021-2022 school year set to begin on Tuesday, August 10 in Nye County, in an effort to help ensure that area families are ready to send their children back to the classroom, be it virtual or in person, the NyE Communities Coalition is now gearing up for its annual Back to School Fair.

Getty Images Pictured are brine pools for lithium carbonate mining, a resource development act ...
Nye County opposing NASA land proposal
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In Nevada, mining is a major industry, bringing in millions of dollars in taxes every year and employing thousands of workers in high-paying positions that help support the local economy but much of the mining operations in the Silver State rely on access to federally controlled lands.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Lions Club hosted its play fundraiser fea ...
Pahrump Lions take audiences on emotional journey with “Love Letters”
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was an emotional roller-coaster ride of a weekend for audiences at Sanders Family Winery, who were treated to two nights of theatrical entertainment from the Pahrump Valley Lions Club with the A.R. Gurney play “Love Letters”.

NCSO: Randall Fuller, 60, faces several charges including three counts of attempted murder foll ...
Suspect arrested after armed standoff
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least three Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are recovering from minor injuries after a tense standoff with an armed suspect.

 
Nevada riding hot streak of record gaming numbers. But will it last?
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The statewide gaming win topped $1 billion for March, April and May — with May setting an all-time monthly high as casinos brought in $1.23 billion. COVID-19, however, remains a concern.

Nye County Sheriff's Office The Nye County Sheriff's Office held its seventh annual drive for ...
Sheriff’s office holds annual school supply drive across Nye County
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office held its 7th annual student school supply drive in front of Walmart on Saturday, July 17. The sheriff’s office also set up in other towns across the county, including Tonopah.