Cooling station open at Bob Ruud Community Center

A cooling station at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump is open on Wednesday and Thursday for people to stay out of the heat as an excessive heat warning returns to the area.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times

A cooling station at the Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump is open on Wednesday and Thursday for people to stay out of the heat as an excessive heat warning returns to the area.

The cooling station at state Route 160 and Basin Avenue is open until 5 p.m. on Wednesday and reopens on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Come inside, cool off and enjoy some free bottled water, which is being provided by Department of Emergency Management,” Nye County states in a release.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 110 on Wednesday and 109 degrees on Thursday.

Contact Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com