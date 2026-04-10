Cori Freidhof seeks reelection as Nye County clerk

The incumbent clerk highlighted election training with staff and ensuring great elections as top priorities in her reelection campaign.

Incumbent Nye County Clerk Cori Freidhof is seeking reelection this year. “You’ve got to have the passion. If you don’t have the passion for the election side, you’re not going to be able to work the 50, 60-hour weeks that happen," Freidhof said. (Retain Cori Freidhof)

Incumbent Cori Freidhof is seeking reelection this year, with the aim of retaining her seat as Nye County’s clerk.

“At the end of the day, election integrity is so important to me, and I know I know it,” Freidhof told the Pahrump Valley Times. “It’s not something you can just walk in, look at a book and think you can do it. I’ve lived the election so much that I really just love my job.”

Freidhof, a Nye County resident of about 13 and a half years, has worked at the clerk’s office since 2019. She was appointed by the Board of County Commissioners to the clerk’s office’s head position in 2024 after then-Clerk Mark Kampf resigned.

“You’ve got to have the passion. If you don’t have the passion for the election side, you’re not going to be able to work the 50, 60-hour weeks that happen or pay attention to the smallest details, like making sure the commas are in the right place on the ballots,” Freidhof explained. “I really feel that I have an advantage over the other two who are running because I’ve seen it, I’ve lived it.”

Freidhof is challenged by Andrew Caccavale and Kayla Ball this year, both having filed for county clerk.

An emphasis on election importance

When speaking about her reelection bid for county clerk, Freidhof said ensuring another great election this year is a top priority.

“Nothing is going to change this primary. I know that there are rumors going around that we’re going to stop mail-in voting, we’re going to start IDing people, whatever. Nothing will change in this primary. We are already set to go,” Freidhof elaborated.

Freidhof also noted continuing election training with the staff in the clerk’s office as another top focus.

“I have a great, great, great team, and they deserve to know it all,” Freidhof enthused.

For more information about Cori Freidhof’s reelection bid for Nye County clerk, visit her campaign page on Facebook under her name.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com